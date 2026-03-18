E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft till April 24

News Desk Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 05:07pm
A photo of an Air India plane. —AFP/File
A photo of an Air India plane. —AFP/File
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The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has extended airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft till April 24, according to a fresh notice to airmen (Notam) issued on Wednesday.

The authority said that Pakistan’s airspace would remain closed to all aircraft registered in India.

The Notam issued by Pakistan for barring Indian flights in its airspace till April 24, 2026. — PAA website
The Notam issued by Pakistan for barring Indian flights in its airspace till April 24, 2026. — PAA website

The restriction would also continue to apply to aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines or operators, the Notam said, adding that it also covered Indian military flights.

Pakistan’s airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) — Karachi and Lahore, according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022. The Notam applies to both the Karachi (OPKR) and Lahore (OPLR) FIRs.

The Notam was issued days before the previous one was set to expire on March 23.

India and Pakistan have closed their airspaces to each other’s airlines since tensions between them escalated in late April 2025 in the wake of an attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

New Delhi, without evidence, had alleged that Islamabad backed the attack; however, Pakistan had strongly denied any involvement and offered a neutral probe. The nuclear powers had the fiercest air battle in May, in which Pakistan claimed to have downed seven Indian fighter jets.

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