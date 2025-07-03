Probe ordered into ‘abduction, forced conversion’ of Hindu girl in Badin

HYDERABAD/ KARACHI: The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken a notice of a case involving the alleged abduction, child marriage, and forced conversion of a 15-year-old Hindu girl in Matli in the Badin district.

According to reports circulating on social media, a ninth-grade student was allegedly abducted at gunpoint near Notkani Chowk in Matli. A complaint filed by her uncle, Majno Maharaj, at the Matli police station alleges that two armed men — Maqsood Dars and Manzoor Dars — forcibly entered the family’s home and abducted the girl, Shahneela, while two unidentified men waited outside in a white vehicle used for the abduction.

The victim’s family has expressed the fear that the girl is at imminent risk of being forcibly married to someone and converted — both of which are violations of the country’s law.

The suspect’s family has allegedly refused to return the girl despite the family’s appeals, it was stated.

SHRC urges law enforcers to ensure safety and recovery of 15-year-old

The SHRC has cited several legal provisions that criminalise the actions allegedly taken by the suspects.

It stated that Sections 365-B, 364-A, and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) prohibit abduction, forced marriage, and threats. Article 20 of the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees religious freedom, rendering forced conversions unconstitutional.

The Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013 and its associated Rules (2016) empower law enforcers to intervene in such cases, it said.

Specifically, Rule 8 mandates the rescue and recovery of child victims while Rule 9 authorises search warrants for missing children, it added.

Rule 10 provides for the temporary custody of rescued minors. Section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) allows police to act pre-emptively in cognizable offenses.

Expressing grave concern, the SHRC highlighted the increasing number of cases involving child marriages and forced conversions among Hindu minorities in Sindh.

The commission described these incidents as serious violations of child rights, minority protections, and constitutional guarantees.

Under its powers vested by Section 4 (i) (ii) of the Sindh Protection of Human Rights Act, 2011, the SHRC has directed the authorities concerned to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report through a competent officer before the Commission by July 7, 2025, at 11am.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2025