THE vision of this country’s founding father was that of a Muslim-majority state where members of all religious communities could live in security, and with dignity. Sadly, we have come quite far from that noble vision, as the plight of Sindh’s Hindus illustrates.

According to a recent study by the HRCP, a number of factors are fuelling the Hindu exodus from Sindh towards India. It should be noted that Sindh is host to the largest number of Hindus in Pakistan.

The HRCP says that the key reasons forcing Sindhi Hindus to migrate from their ancestral land are forced conversion and marriage of girls and young women, kidnapping of Hindu individuals, as well as the generally poor law and order situation in the province.

Moreover, economic issues are also causing Hindu Pakistanis to leave the country. As HRCP head Asad Iqbal Butt observed, there were reports that around 300 people left Kashmore alone for India last year, but the actual number may be higher.

It was also mentioned at the study’s launch that while wealthier Hindus led relatively comfortable lives across the border, poorer members of the community were living in refugee camps.

It is also true that India is encouraging this trend; in 2024 the Citizenship Amendment Act took effect in that country, which allows non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh facing ‘persecution’ in their home countries to seek Indian citizenship. Muslims from these states are pointedly excluded.

Hindus are an essential part of Sindh’s culture, and Pakistan’s religious tapestry. The fact is that there is no state-sponsored anti-Hindu campaign in the country. Rather, extremist elements and criminals are targeting the community.

But the state cannot absolve itself of the responsibility to protect Hindu citizens, and assure them of safety. The key factors behind the exodus need to be addressed, while those Pakistani Hindus that have left for India should be given an amnesty, and allowed to return home.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2025