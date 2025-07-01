E-Paper | July 01, 2025

Pakistani bowler Sadia Iqbal once again takes top spot in Women’s T20I rankings

Dawn.com Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 07:04pm

Pakistan women’s left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal took the top spot in the International Cricket Council Women’s Twenty-20 International (T20I) Bowler Rankings once again, cricket’s governing body announced on Tuesday.

Sadia was pivotal to Pakistan’s win in the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Lahore and was named in the team of the tournament for her nine scalps for an average of 16.

“Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal remains at the top of the list for T20I bowlers, but it’s tight at the top with just 44 rating point separating the top 10 players,” the ICC statement said.

The statement also said that England pacer Lauren Bell climbed two spots to a career-best place of fourth on the latest rankings.

Today’s announcement follows her ranking in May, where she also reclaimed the top position in ICC Women’s T20I Bowler Rankings.

Last year in the T20 World Cup, Sadia claimed three wickets for Pakistan as the Green Team beat Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in their opening encounter of that tournament.

On the back of that match-winning performance, she subsequently became the first Pakistani woman bowler to top the ICC rankings.

