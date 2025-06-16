ICC unveils 2025 Womens cricket World Cup schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the schedule for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 set to be held in India and Sri Lanka in September.

Pakistan will play all their matches of the 50-over World Cup in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo when India hosts this year’s tournament. Following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy earlier this year, a “hybrid model” was decided upon whereby India would play all its matches in Dubai, chosen as a neutral venue.

Hosts India will get the tournament underway against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on September 30 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with action starting at 3pm local time, according to the schedule.

Defending champions Australia then get their campaign up and running against neighbours New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 1, while Pakistan will face Bangladesh a day later in Colombo.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash is set for October 5, after which Pakistan will play Australia on the 8th, England on the 15th, New Zealand on the 18th, South Africa on the 21st and Sri Lanka on the 24th.

The semi-finals are scheduled for October 29 and 30, before the final takes place on November 2.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “The confirmation of the schedule only builds further excitement and anticipation” for the world cup.

“With the eight best teams in the women’s game descending on India, alongside incredible venues and what promises to be record-breaking crowds, we are all looking forward to an unforgettable tournament.”

Pakistan qualified for the World Cup when they beat Thailand by 87 runs during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers in Lahore in April.