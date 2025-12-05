E-Paper | December 05, 2025

EU unveils financial ‘super regulator’ plan

AFP Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 06:17am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BRUSSELS: The Euro­pean Commission unvei­led on Thursday plans for a beefed-up “super-regulator” as part of an effort to unify financial markets in the hope of gaining autonomy from the United States.

Under the proposal the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) would take over supervision of cryptocurrency markets and the licencing of market players, supplanting national regulators across the 27-nation bloc.

It would also gain supervisory control over significant financial market infrastructure, such as stock exchanges, as well as post-trading service providers such as transaction clearing houses and depositories.

Supervision of large asset managers ESMA would also fall under its remit.

“More integrated capital markets are essential for fortifying the EU’s economic strength and achieving strategic priorities such as competitiveness, digital and green transitions, defence and security,” the commission said in a statement unveiling its proposals.

They mark a first step towards the creation of a unified capital market to help Europe’s flagging economies better compete against faster-growing ones in the United States and Asia.

The plan does not touch on regulation and supervision of banks.

The commission said EU financial markets remain fragmented, small and lack competitiveness.

It noted that stock market capitalisation in the bloc is roughly 73pc of gross domestic product, compared to 270pc in the United States.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe