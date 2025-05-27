E-Paper | May 27, 2025

Sadia Iqbal reclaims top spot in ICC women’s T20I bowling ranking

Dawn.com Published May 27, 2025 Updated May 27, 2025 03:08pm
Sadia Iqbal celebrates with Muneeba Ali. — PCB
Sadia Iqbal celebrates with Muneeba Ali. — PCB

Pakistan women’s left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal reclaimed her position at the top of the ICC Women’s Twenty-20 International (T20I) Bowler Rankings, Cricket’s governing body announced on Tuesday.

Sadia was also pivotal to Pakistan’s win in the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Lahore and was named in the team of the tournament for her nine scalps for an average of 16.

Her economy, like her spin twin Nashra Sandhu, was under four, and this meant that the duo provided the hosts the stranglehold during the middle overs and helped them maintain an unbeaten run throughout the tournament.

“[Sadia] was one of the leading performers at last year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and rises one spot on the rankings for T20I bowlers to claim top billing”, the ICC statement said.

She replaces England spinner Sophie Ecclestone at the top spot who sat out her side’s recent T20I series at home against the West Indies. Her team-mate Lauren Bell however, rose 13 places to jump to sixth overall on the back of her seven wickets for the series against the West Indies.

For the batters, “the big winner on the rankings for T20I batters is Hayley Matthews, with the West Indies captain making some inroads on Australia’s dominance at the top of the rankings following her Player of the Series efforts against England,” the ICC added.

Last year in the T20 World Cup, Sadia Iqbal claimed three wickets for Pakistan as the Green Team beat Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in their opening encounter of that tournament.

On the back of that match-winning performance, she subsequently became the first Pakistani woman bowler to top the ICC rankings.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Diplomatic blitzkrieg
Updated 27 May, 2025

Diplomatic blitzkrieg

The fact is that in the current circumstances, Pakistan has strong talking points.
Power move
27 May, 2025

Power move

THE plans are, no doubt, quite ambitious. Whether or not they are realistic is a different question altogether. For...
Qalandars triumph
27 May, 2025

Qalandars triumph

A PAKISTAN Super League season that had to be halted and then restarted, losing some star power in the process,...
Budget delay
Updated 26 May, 2025

Budget delay

The difference of opinion between govt, IMF over defence allocations, tax relief for salaried class is not something to fret over.
Last mile?
26 May, 2025

Last mile?

WITH the national tally of polio cases rising to 10 following two new confirmations in KP, Pakistan’s ambition to...
Straight to the top
26 May, 2025

Straight to the top

NO summit seems beyond reach for Naila Kiani. She is now a mere two peaks away from making history. In so many ways,...