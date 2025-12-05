PMD predicts light rain, snowfall in northern areas today

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain with snowfall over the mountains in northern areas for today (Dec 5).
According to Met Office, a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect the northern areas of the country from the night of Dec 4 to 5.
Under the influence of this weather system, mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with light rain and snowfall over the mountains at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram) today.
Cold and dry weather is likely to persist in other parts of the country.
Smoggy and foggy conditions are expected to continue in the plain areas of Punjab (Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Kot Addu and Bahawalpur) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan. Dera Ismail Khan) during night and especially in the morning hours.
Regarding the possible impacts of the new weather system in the northern parts, the Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that smog and fog may affect transportation in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
It added that snowfall may cause road closures and slippery conditions at Babusar and surrounding areas.
Daytime temperatures are likely to drop by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius from normal in the upper parts in the coming days.
Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025