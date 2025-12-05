E-Paper | December 05, 2025

PMD predicts light rain, snowfall in northern areas today

Aamir Yasin Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 06:17am
RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain with snowfall over the mountains in northern areas for today (Dec 5).

According to Met Off­i­­ce, a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect the northern areas of the country from the night of Dec 4 to 5.

Under the influence of this weather system, mo­­stly cloudy conditions are expected, with light rain and snowfall over the mountains at isolated pla­ces in Gilgit-Baltistan, Ka­­shmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Dir, Chit­ral, Swat, Kohistan, Shan­gla, Battagram) today.

Cold and dry weather is likely to persist in other parts of the country.

Smoggy and foggy conditions are expected to continue in the plain areas of Punjab (Sialkot, Naro­wal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujran­wala, Gujrat, Jhe­lum, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, Lay­yah, Kot Addu and Ba­­ha­walpur) and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (Peshawar, Swa­bi, Mardan. Dera Ismail Khan) during night and especi­ally in the morning hours.

Regarding the possible impacts of the new weather system in the northern parts, the Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that smog and fog may affect transportation in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It added that snowfall may cause road closures and slippery conditions at Babusar and surrounding areas.

Daytime temperatures are likely to drop by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius from normal in the upper parts in the coming days.

