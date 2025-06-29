PM launches app that allows power users to send their meter readings to power companies

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday formally inaugurated the ‘Apna Meter, Apna Reading’ power smart mobile application — an initiative aimed at promoting transparency in the billing process by allowing consumers to take their own meter readings and send them to their respective power companies.

The initiative aims to phase out the role of meter readers in power distribution companies (Discos) across the country amid frustration by power consumers. The current pro rata system removes electricity consumers from the ‘protected category’ or pushes them into the next slab, leading to higher bills.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the app, the prime minister said the initiative is a revolutionary step undertaken by the government as part of power sector reforms over the past year.

“We implemented reforms in the power sector, but we have a long way to go. We brought merit-based appointments to the boards of Discos, and took strong action against the corrupt mafia,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said that the minister of energy made stringent efforts and held tough negotiations with independent power producers (IPP) that eventually led to reduction in electricity prices by Rs7.5 per unit.

“We settled circular debt after negotiations with banks. When global oil prices were falling, we took advantage and reduced electricity prices,” he said, adding that despite concerns, the government made the tough decision to rebase prices and not pass the burden to consumers.

The prime minister announced that the Pakistan Television (PTV) fee will be abolished from electricity bills. Consumers are currently charged Rs35 monthly PTV fee through electricity bills.

PM Shehbaz said the biggest challenge is power theft worth Rs500bn annually, and efforts are being made to curb the menace.

He reaffirmed that the government will not discourage solar power as it is the cheapest form of electricity. “Pakistan is one of the countries with the largest growth in solar energy production,” he said.

He said the main beneficiary of this app will be the power consumers. “It is a revolutionary technology, it will benefit every consumer in every home,” adding that the power division should raise awareness among consumers to use the app, which has been introduced in five languages.

Federal Minister of Energy Awais Ahmed Leghari also spoke on the occasion and said the initiative aims to give the responsibility of the meter reader to the consumers.

He said power consumers under the ‘protected category’ consuming less than 100 units received higher bills due to delayed or flawed meter reading. He said the government returned Rs10bn in overbilled amounts last year and efforts are being made to ensure transparency in the billing process.

In a statement earlier, the Power Division said the new feature allows electricity consumers to take a picture of their electricity meter on a specified date and upload it to the app, based on which their monthly bill will be issued.

The aim of this system is to provide an effective solution to long-standing problems such as overbilling, reading errors and delay in reading.

“This is not just a technology feature but a concrete reform in governance, which truly empowers consumers. With this system, consumers will not only be able to keep track of their bills, but now they will also be the guardians of the reading process,” it added.

According to the salient features of the app, if the user provides the reading on the due date, the meter reading taken after that day will not be given priority, and only the reading provided by the user will be fed.

This system is especially beneficial for those consumers who are eligible for a government subsidy. The bill for consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity is about Rs2,330, but with an increase of just one unit, the bill reaches Rs8,104.

“Through this app, it will be possible to ensure that the beneficiaries benefit from their subsidy by providing timely readings,” the statement read.

“This will not only create transparency in the electricity system but will also allow consumers to monitor their own billing. This will significantly reduce overbilling, unnecessary interference and complaints,” the power division concluded.