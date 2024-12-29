E-Paper | December 29, 2024

Power Minister Awais recalls struggle to reform power sector amid chronic issues

Kalbe Ali Published December 29, 2024 Updated December 29, 2024 09:35am

ISLAMABAD: As the end of the calendar year approaches, Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari highlighted the government’s key achievements and ongoing initiatives in the power sector.

In a news conference on Saturday, the minister announced that the government is pursuing privatisation and concession models for electricity distribution, starting with appointing independent directors on the boards of distribution companies.

Mr Leghari added that the circular debt costs are being shifted from electricity bills to the national debt to reduce the consumer burden.

He added that through innovative policies, substantial investments, and bold reforms, significant progress has been made towards ensuring energy sustainability, reducing electricity costs, and driving economic growth.

Claims reducing tariffs with new IPP deals

Regarding Independent Power Producers (IPPs), the minister revealed that the agreements with five IPPs have been terminated in the first phase, achieving national savings of Rs411 billion and annual savings of Rs70bn.

“In the second phase, agreements with eight bagasse-based IPPs have been settled, resulting in annual savings of Rs8.826bn and national savings of Rs238.22bn, while negotiation with 16 other IPPs was underway, which will result in savings of Rs481bn.

“The power sector has witnessed tariff reductions as the average price of electricity has decreased to Rs44.04 per unit from Rs48.70 per unit in June 2024, marking a reduction of Rs4.66,” he stated.

He added that the industrial tariff had also significantly dropped to Rs47.17 per unit from Rs58.50 in June 2024, reflecting a reduction of Rs11.33.

The minister presented a detailed overview of reforms undertaken in the last nine months.

“We have eliminated Rs150bn in cross-subsidies from the industrial sector, a step that has boosted industrial growth and job creation in Pakistan,” he highlighted.

Mr Leghari emphasised that the government was diligently working on upgrading the transmission sector, including the bifurcation of the National Transmission and Despatch Company into three entities.

These three entities will be the ‘National Grid Company of Pakistan’ being established for efficient and reliable transmission, the ’Energy Infra­structure Development and Management Company for project management, and the ’Independent System and Market Operator for a competitive and transparent electricity market.

He highlighted the solarisation of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan.

“We are solarising 27,000 tube wells at Rs55bn, with a 70pc federal government contribution.”

The minister boasted that this initiative would promote green energy and revolutionise the agricultural sector in Balochistan.

Challenges and incentives

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the power sector, including transmission constraints and poor recovery rates, which contribute to Rs250bn in losses caused by Discos’ inefficiencies.

“Efforts to manage the Rs2.2tr circular debt burden were ongoing, focusing on reducing consumer electricity costs. We are also addressing the impact of dollar-denominated debt as the depreciation of the rupee has exacerbated it,” he said.

The minister elaborated on the Bijli Sahulat Package, saying that this package introduces a special tariff of Rs26.07 per unit for households and industries.

Under this package, domestic consumers will benefit from savings between Rs11.42 and Rs26.00 per unit, while commercial consumers can expect savings of Rs13.46 to Rs22.71 per unit.

“The industrial users will enjoy savings ranging from Rs5.72 to Rs15.05 per unit, and this initiative underscores our commitment to reducing electricity costs and supporting economic growth,” Mr Leghrai added.

Tariffs for EVs

However, he did not elaborate further on the package. He made a futuristic announcement about the government’s plan to introduce special tariffs for electric vehicles (EVs) under a forthcoming EV policy.

“This policy will reduce dependency on imported fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and improve air quality,” the minister said, adding that it will also foster economic growth through job creation in local manufacturing and the development of charging infrastructure.

He claimed that the new EV policy would revolutionise Pakistan’s transport sector. The minister asserted that the reforms and achievements will address long-standing challenges in the power sector, and with increased economic activity, enhanced employment rates, and lower electricity costs on the horizon, the future of Pakistan looks promising.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A big transition

A big transition

Muhammad Amir Rana
Despite ongoing debates about their success rates, deradicalisation initiatives have led to the ideological transformation of several militants.

Editorial

Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...
Mixed signals
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Mixed signals

If Imran wants talks to yield results, he should authorise PTI’s committee to fully engage with the other side without setting deadlines.
Opaque trials
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Opaque trials

Secretive trials, shielded from scrutiny, fail to provide the answers that citizens deserve.
A friendly neighbour
28 Dec, 2024

A friendly neighbour

FORMER Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday at 92 was a renowned economist who pulled ...