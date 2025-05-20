E-Paper | May 20, 2025

Another heatwave to grip country from today

Aamir Yasin Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 07:40am

RAWALPINDI: The Met Department has iss­ued an advisory for another heatwave from May 20 to May 24.

The forecast for a heatwave comes on the back of a similar advisory issued on May 15.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high pressure is likely to persist in the upper atmosphere during the ongoing week, with day temperatures soaring to four to seven degrees Celsius.

“A shallow trough of westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country,” the advisory stated, adding that the weather system is likely to persist during the next four days.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6°C above normal in Sindh, sout­hern Punjab and Baloc­histan during the forecast period.

PMD urges citizens to avoid direct exposure to the sun from 11am to 4pm

In central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khy­ber Pakht­unkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the temperatures are likely to remain 5-7°C above normal.

The advisory warned of dust storms and gusty winds at isolated places over plain areas due to excessive heating during the forecast period.

The PMD advised citizens to avoid direct exposure to the sun from 11am to 4pm.

“Avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and remain hydrated,” the advisory added.

Farmers have been advised to manage their crop-related activities in view of the latest weather conditions and take care of their livestock.

The heatwave in northern areas may increase the rate of snowmelt on glaciers during the forecast period, the PMD warned.

Authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to deal with any emergency during the forecast period.

Over the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country with isolated rainfall in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, and GB, the PMD said.

The highest temperature on Monday was recorded in Dadu and Jacobabad, where the mercury swelled to 48°C.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, daytime temperature swelled to 39°C. The temperature is expected to rise to 41 or 42°C during the next four days.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2025

Climate Change
Climate Change
Pakistan

