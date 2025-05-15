Heatwave to grip most parts of country from today

• Season’s first heatwave set to push temperatures 4-7°C above normal

• Westerly system to hit north on May 19

RAWALPINDI / LAHORE: The country is bracing for its first heatwave of the season, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warning that temperatures across much of the country will soar well above seasonal norms from Thursday (today) and persist for three to four days.

According to a PMD advisory, a high-pressure system is likely to grip most parts of the country from May 15 to 20. As a result, daytime temperatures are forecast to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal in the southern regions — including Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan — throughout the period.

Meanwhile, central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakht­unkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to experience temperatures 5°C to 7°C above normal from May 15 to 19.

A westerly weather system is also expected to enter the upper parts of the country on the evening or night of May 19. Under its influence, rain, wind and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are anticipated in Azad Kashmir, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, upper KP and Gilgit-Baltistan on May 19 and 20.

The PMD has urged the public, especially children, elderly citizens and women, to take precautionary measures during the heatwave, including avoiding direct sun exposure and staying well-hydrated.

Farmers have also been advised to adjust their agricultural activities and take steps to protect livestock. The high temperatures in northern areas may accelerate snowmelt, potentially increasing water flow in rivers. Authorities have been requested to remain alert and take preventive action to avert any emergencies caused by the extreme heat.

Emergency instructions

In Punjab, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued a heatwave alert, instructing commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to remain vigilant.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia directed departments including school education, health, transport, local government and Rescue 1122 to initiate precautionary steps. These include the provision of clean drinking water in public areas and first-aid readiness in hospitals and mobile units.

It advised citizens to take care of children, the elderly and outdoor workers, avoid unnecessary travel during peak afternoon hours, wear light-coloured clothing, and cover the head when outdoors.

The PDMA also stressed judicious water use across sectors and urged citizens to stay informed about further updates.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) had already issued a heatstroke advisory last month, urging both public and private hospitals to prepare for an increase in heat-related illnesses. The advisory noted that climate change and global warming are intensifying the frequency of extreme heat events in Pakistan, leading to a rise in morbidity and mortality.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has highlighted the impact of climate change on human health, including increased frequency and severity of heatwaves. Pakistan has experienced severe heatwaves in recent years, resulting in significant morbidity and mortality.

The country’s healthcare system faces challenges in responding to these events, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Heat-related illnesses can have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

The NIH said the objective of its advisory is to sensitise health care authorities to take timely, appropriate actions for preparedness and prevention of heatstroke. Infants, elderly persons, individuals with certain comorbidities, athletes, pregnant females and outdoor workers are at high risk for heatstroke.

If a person shows signs of possible heatstroke, professional medical treatment should be obtained immediately. The most critical step is lowering the temperature of the patients. The patients should be moved to a shady area, unnecessary clothing should be removed, and cool, tepid water should be applied to the skin while soaking remaining clothes with water.

If the patient can drink liquids, they should be given plenty of cool water or other cool beverages that do not contain alcohol or caffeine. Intravenous fluids should be maintained and the patient should be hospitalised if required.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2025