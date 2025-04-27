Mercury crosses 45°C in eight Sindh cities as heatwave continues

KARACHI: Citizens across the province endured another extremely hot day, with mercury soaring to 45 degrees Celsius or above in most cities on Saturday.

According to the Met department’s data, Dadu was the hottest place in the country with 48°C — 8°C higher temperature than the city’s average temperature in Aprils.

The maximum temperature in Shaheed Benazirabad was 46°C, followed by Jacobabad, Paddidan, Khairpur and Larkana (45.5°C), Mohenjo Daro and Rohri (45°C), Sakrand, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Chhor (44.5°C), Mithi (44°C), Hyderabad (43°C), Tandojam (42.5°C), Badin (42°C) and Thatta (41°C).

The data also indicated that the cities are also experiencing warm nights — a significant deviation from their respective monthly average temperatures in previous Aprils.

The ongoing heatwave across the province compelled the provincial government to set up hundreds of relief camps equipped with cold drinking water, shaded resting areas, and first aid facilities.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah directed the authorities to ensuring immediate relief to citizens with special focus wasis being given to the needs of vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, children, and outdoor workers.

The health department has been directed to operationalise heatwave prevention centres at all hospitals across the province, ensuring the availability of necessary medical staff and supplies to handle heatstroke and heat exhaustion cases, a spokesperson for the CS said, adding: “The Rescue 1122 services, municipal authorities, and district health teams have been placed on high alert.”

In addition, the energy secretary has been tasked with ensuring uninterrupted power supply across Sindh.

“Public awareness campaigns have also been launched to sensitise the population about preventive measures, such as staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and recognising early signs of heat-related illnesses,” the spokesperson said.

Heatwave to persist till 30th: Met Office

In Karachi, hot and humid conditions prevailed, with the temperature reaching 39°C during the daytime. Parts of the city, such as the areas of Gulistan-i-Jauhar and Jinnah Terminal with 40°C, were relatively hotter than Bin Qasim Town (33.3°C) and Sharea Faisal (37.5°C).

The department has forecast the continuation of heatwave conditions till April 30.

“The daytime maximum temperature is likely to remain 6-8°C above normal in Dadu, Kambar, Shahdadkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Larkana, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad and Badin districts,” the department’s advisory says.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas districts with daytime temperature soaring to 4-6°C above normal, it adds.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature is expected to range from 36°C to 38°C, whereas relative humidity is likely to be 70-80 per cent and 45-55pc in the morning and evening hours, respectively.

In an attempt to provide relief to citizens, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah has directed all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to take immediate action by establishing heatwave camps and initiating comprehensive precautionary measures to protect people from the effects of extreme heat.

According to a spokesperson for the chief secretary, 73 heatwave camps have been set up in Karachi.

Twenty each have been established in Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze while 24 and 19 camps have been set up in Nawabshah and Sanghar, respectively.

A total of 122 heatstroke wards are set up at healthcare facilities — including 45 in Nawabshah, eight in Naushahro Feroze and 69 in Sanghar.

In Sukkur division, 47 camps have been set up, including 12 in Sukkur, seven in Ghotki and 28 in Khairpur.

In Hyderabad division, 124 camps have been established in Badin, 88 in Dadu, 10 in Hyderabad city, 71 in Jamshoro, 42 in Matiari, four in Sujawal, 11 in Tando Allahyar, three in Tando Muhammad Khan and eight in Thatta.

In Larkana division, 71 camps have been set up in Kamber-Shahdadkot, 16 in Shikarpur, 41 in Jacobabad and seven in Kashmore-Kandhkot.

In Mirpurkhas division, 11 heatwave camps have been established in Umerkot, eight in Tharparkar and 25 in Mirpurkhas.

