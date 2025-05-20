Plan to set up EV charging stations every 50km across Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that a charging station for electric vehicles (EVs) will be established every 50 kilometres across all districts of the province.

He said this during a visit to the headquarters of the Chinese automobile company Chery Holdings Group (CHG) in Wuhu, China. Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Shah also accompanied him.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Information Department on Monday, the delegation was received by CHG chairman Yin Tongyue.

During the meeting, the company expressed its willingness to install EV charging infrastructure across Sindh.

Mr Memon said that the establishment of EV charging stations at regular intervals would benefit owners of electric motorcycles, cars and trucks.

He also mentioned that the innovation is coming to the transportation system of Sindh and their vision is to promote environmentally friendly EV vehicles.

He added that the initiative would also create employment opportunities at the local level. In addition, an assembly plant for EV mini-trucks is being set up in Karachi, he said.

Mr Shah said that Chinese investors had also assured their cooperation in solar energy projects, particularly in rural areas of the province. The ongoing solarisation of homes, he noted, would help alleviate the energy crisis while supporting the shift to renewable energy.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2025