Sindh CM announces procurement of 1,000 pink electric motorcycles for women

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday announced the procurement of 1,000 pink electric motorcycles for women along with the acquisition of double-decker buses and electric vehicles (EVs) for Karachi, a statement from the CM’s spokesperson said.

These motorcycles will significantly contribute to enhanced mobility and independence for women, promote economic empowerment, break gender stereotypes, and improve safety and security.

Presiding over a cabinet meeting in the Chief Minister House today, Shah made several decisions, including the procurement of pink electric motorcycles for women, the acquisition of double-decker buses and electronic venicles (EVs) for the city, and the immediate improvement of Keejhar Lake and the Kalri Baghar (KB) Feeder to provide water for the K-IV project.

“The cabinet was informed that the Transport and Sindh Mass Transit Authority (T&MTD) plans to launch a programme aimed at enhancing female mobility through sustainable transportation,” the statement from the CM’s spokesperson, Rasheed Channa, said.

“This initiative will introduce approximately 1,000 electric motorcycles for women, which will be allocated through an open and transparent balloting process. The initiative requires Rs300 million to be obtained outside the budget.

“Distribution will occur via a transparent open balloting process in the presence of media, subject to the following qualification criteria: The applicant must be a permanent resident of Sindh; the applicant must be a student or a working female; the applicant must hold a valid two-wheeler driving license; the applicant cannot sell the electric motorcycle for a period of seven years,” according to the statement.

The cabinet noted that an increasing number of women worldwide were opting for electric motorcycles as their primary mode of transport for daily commuting.

“Key factors driving this demand include greater mobility, cost-effectiveness compared to cars or public transport, eco-friendliness, and minimal maintenance,” it said.

The cabinet also decided that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) would procure the EV motorcycles through competitive bidding from one or more manufacturers, contingent on price and maintenance factors, the statement added.

Separately, the cabinet was informed that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) planned to procure 50 public transport buses for Karachi, including 15 double-decker buses and 35 electric buses.

The transport department intends to operate 15 double-decker buses on Shahrea Faisal and approved the proposal, allocating Rs3 billion for the project.

CM Shah, per the statement, also allowed the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) to establish a company to manufacture anti-snake and anti-rabies vaccines.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, the chief secretary, and relevant secretaries.

Earlier this month, Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti also announced the launch of the Pink Scooty and Electric Bikes Scheme to provide modern travel facilities to students, youth, and working women in his province.

Improvement of KB Feeder and Keejhar Lake for K-IV

The provincial government, in collaboration with the federation, has also launched the “Greater Karachi Bulk Supply Scheme K-IV” to increase the water supply by 1,200 cusecs, totaling 2,400 cusecs for the K-IV scheme.

On July 19, 2023, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved a PC-1 titled “Water Requirement for the K-IV Project,” with a budget of Rs39,942.559m , equally split between the Federal and Sindh Governments.

Since then, construction materials and labor costs have risen significantly.

During 2023-24, the Irrigation Department sought interim relief for eight items related to ongoing contracts since no new schemes were awarded, apart from the Kalri Baghar Feeder Upper Lining Project.

Although the Sindh Cabinet approved the Composite Schedule of Rates (CSR) 2024 on June 1, 2024, this approval has no retrospective impact on the project.

At the second Project Steering Committee meeting on November 7, 2024, the committee acknowledged the necessity of timely completion, agreeing on interim relief for the eight items and suggesting a revised PC-1 for approval.

The revised PC-1 was prepared and discussed at the 30th Project Development Working Party (PDWP) meeting on December 16, 2024. Options for consideration include granting interim relief and revising the PC-1 with a new projected cost of Rs50,989.328m, reflecting a 27.65 per cent increase over the original budget.

The cabinet approved the proposal.

K-IV Transmission Line

According to the statement, the cabinet was also informed of the need to construct a transmission line for the K-IV project by the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC).

Additionally, a 132 kV grid station is required, necessitating funding of Rs 16.47bn for its establishment.

The energy department has agreed that the loan amount will be disbursed in tranches based on the actual progress of the project, which will be verified by the department.

The cabinet approved a 20pc joint equity investment totaling Rs3,295m by STDC and the Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (SEHCL).

The remaining 80pc, amounting to Rs13,179m, will be financed through debt or loans from the Sindh Finance Department.

The repayment of the loan by STDC will begin from the Commercial Operations Date (COD).

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) will act as the 50 MW bulk-power consumer for the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

A Transmission Service Agreement (TSA) will be signed between KWSC and STDC, and a 50 MW Renewable Energy Hybrid Independent Power Plant (IPP) will subsequently be established in the vicinity.