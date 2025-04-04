Third child to drown in open drain within a year laid to rest by Mowach Goth residents

• According to Moachko police, Abdul Rehman fell into a sewer in Noor Shah Mohalla

• JI leader blames PPP govt, mayor for deaths caused by uncovered manholes

KARACHI: The funeral prayer for a three-year-old boy, drowned after falling into an open manhole, was offered in Mowach Goth amid moving scenes.

The body was found floating in the manhole when area residents were looking for the missing child. His family members, relatives and a large number of residents attended the last rites of the child.

City chief of Jamaat-i-Islami Monem Zafar also attended the funeral.

Speaking to the media after the namaz-i-janaza, Mr Zafar strongly condemned the Pakistan People Party government in Sindh and the city mayor over the tragic death of another child in the Moach Goth area of Karachi’s Keamari district.

He said that it was the third tragic incident of a child’s death because of open manholes in the same area over the past one year.

He recalled that last year, some 19 innocent children across the mega city lost their lives after falling into manholes.

He held the PPP government and the city mayor responsible for the deaths.

The JI chief said that the PPP government had badly failed in providing any relief to Karachiites.

“The ruling regime is busy in making money whereas the people are left on the mercy of corrupt bureaucracy and criminal elements in society,” he said. He prayed for the bereaved family and demanded justice for them.

The JI leader was accompanied by JI leader Fazal Ahad Hanif and others.

Man killed by robbers laid to rest

A customs clearing agent, who was shot dead by robbers in the Defence Housing Authority on Wednesday, was laid to rest on Thursday.

A JI delegation, led by Opposition Leader in City Council Advocate Saifuddin, attended the funeral prayer for Amir Sultan.

Following the prayers, the opposition leader said while talking to the media that the PPP government was not interested in restoring the law and order to Karachi.

He said Karachi deserves a better model of governance and the JI was going to launch a full-scale movement against the PPP government in the days to come.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2025