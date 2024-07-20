8-year-old boy drowns as Karachi sees moderate rain, more expected nationwide over next 24 hours

An eight-year-old boy drowned as parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Saturday while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast downpours across the country over the next 24 hours.

According to DawnNewsTV, rainfall with thunder was recorded in various parts of the metropolis including Clifton, II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Malir Colony, Landhi, Garden and Naya Nazimabad. After days of extremely hot and humid weather, the downpour brought some relief to citizens.

However, Rescue-1122 official Hassaan Khan told Dawn.com that an eight-year-old boy identified as Saleem drowned in the rain deluge at Kati Pahari near North Nazimabad.

He said that the boy was a resident of the hilly area of Kati Pahari. He explained that the houses were built there without any plan and the residents had developed an open drainage system.

“Some boys were swimming in the water flow of the rain when one of them drowned. The flow of water took him to the drain near Shipowners College from where his body was further taken away by the pressure of the water,” he said, adding that divers along with a rescue vehicle retrieved the body after hectic efforts lasting for six hours from Gujjar Nullah in Liaquatabad.

The rescue official said the body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz told Dawn.com that widespread thunderstorms and rain bands were spread across Karachi, adding that most areas of the city were likely to receive “good rain” today.

“Main and core development [of the system] is in the south, and will gradually drift towards the north,” he said.

In its weather forecast, the Met Office said the maximum temperature in the city was expected to stay between 38-40°C with 76 per cent humidity.

Separately, Mayor Murtaza Wahab said all the underpasses in the city were clear and open for traffic. “Municipal staff is also present on the ground to deal with the situation,” he added.

More rain over next 24 hours

Earlier, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported that scattered rain, windstorms and thundershowers were expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central/southern Punjab, Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and the Pothohar region.

“Heavyfalls are likely in isolated places in south Punjab, northeast Balochistan and southeast/upper Sindh during the period,” it said.

According to the synoptic situation, light to moderate monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating central/southern parts of the country. On the other hand, a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country, APP added.

During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorms/thundershowers were reported in upper KP, Sindh, Punjab and northeast Balochistan while hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The highest rainfall was recorded in KP’s Parachinar (63 millimeters) followed by Mirkhani (12mm), Dir (10mm), Drosh (6mm), Kalam (2mm) and Balakot (1mm).

In Sindh, Tando Jam recorded 34mm of rainfall, Hyderabad (Airport 24mm, City 19mm), Badin (17mm), Thatta (15mm), Mirpurkhas (9mm) and Karachi (University Road 15mm, Hasan Square 7mm).

Khanewal (22mm) received the highest rainfall in Punjab.

Urban flooding feared

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said flash floods and urban flooding were feared in many parts of the country due to heavy rainfall, which could lead to urban flooding and increased water levels in local nullahs.

Likewise, Met Office Director General Mehar Sahibzada Khan said the spell would continue till July 21 and asked the public to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident during the rain spell.

He said all four provinces, as well as the AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) regions, would experience a new spell of rain. Landslides may disrupt roads in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the spell, he added.

Meanwhile, the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has warned of a possible Glof in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan due to rising temperatures and expected heavy rainfall from July 17 to 23.