Zardari asks Sindh ministers, lawmakers to resolve public issues on priority basis

NAWABSHAH: A number of delegations comprising ministers, lawmakers and other Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders called on the party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House in Nawabshah on Sunday and discussed with him the ongoing development schemes of their respective areas.

Mr Zardari, who is also the head of state, arrived in his home town on Saturday evening to celebrate the Eidul Fitr with his family members, other close relatives and fellow tribesmen. Party sources said that Mr Zardari will stay in Nawabshah for three days.

On his arrival, Mr Zardari was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Sindh Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari, MPAs Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Arain and other party leaders at Nawabshah airport.

During his meetings with visiting party leaders, ministers and lawmakers, Mr Zardari received a briefing on the pace of work on various development schemes of public interest. He asked them to ensure completion of these schemes on time and resolution of people’s issues at their doorsteps on a priority basis.

Bilawal visits sites of housing schemes for flood-hit people

Mr Zardari is expected to visit his ancestral graveyard, Ballu Ja Quba, as usual during Eid days to offer fateha and shower rose petals on the graves of his relatives.

MNA Faryal Talpur, who heads PPP’s women wing, was present at the meetings.

Housing schemes for flood-hit people

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday visited Allah Warayo Solangi, Soni Faqirani and Malook Khuhro villages in Ratodero and Naudero towns to inspect the ongoing construction of housing schemes for flood-hit people.

The schemes have been undertaken by Sindh Peoples Housing For Flood-Affectees.

Sindh Rural Support Organisation’s Dittal Kalhoro and Larkana Dep­uty Commissioner Shar­jeel Noor Channa briefed him about the schemes and the work completed so far.

He was informed that out of 224 houses planned to be built in Allah Warayo Solangi village, 88 had already been constructed. Bilawal sat with the women from the affected families and inquired about the issues pertaining to their houses. He said the process of granting proprietary rights of these houses would be started after the Eid.

Regarding the housing scheme of Soni Faqirani village of Ratodero town, received a briefing and was informed that out of the planned 32 houses, 24 had been completed. Bilawal handed over papers of the proprietary rights of four houses to four the allottee women.

Speaking to the rain-hit families, he said PPP had promised construction of new houses and the very process was under way at a fast pace. “These houses would turn out to be your valuable assets in future,” he told the allottees. He said PPP aimed to economically empower the poor.

In village Malook Khuhro of Loond Union Council, Bilawal was informed that out of 114 sanctioned houses, around 70 were ready to be handed over to the allottees. He was briefed that under the scheme, 122,500 houses would be built for marooned people in Larkana district alone.

Bilwal noted that the Sindh government had undertaken the biggest ever housing project of for the people rendered homeless after the unprecedented rainfall and flooding in 2022.

During the visit, the PPP chairman was presented the gifts of Sindhi Ajrak and Cap.

Iftar reception

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday evening attended an Iftar reception hosted for him by MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal in Anwarabad village.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MNA Khursheed Junejo, MPA Jamil Soomro, Agha Siraj Durrani, MPAs Imtiaz Shaikh, Adil Altaf Unnar, Sardar Khan Chandio (chieftain of his tribe), Aijaz Jakhrani, Qamarudin Gopang (chairman district council Qambar-Shahda­dkot), Safdar Mithani, Larkana Mayor Anwar Luhar, Aijaz Leghari (chairman district council Larkana) and PPP Larkana district general secretary Khair Mohammad Shaikh and large number of local residents also attended the reception.

Eid prayers

President Asif Ali Zardar and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will offer Namaz-i-Eid in Garhi Khuhda Bakhsh Bhutto, according to Imran Hassan Jatoi, the information secretary of PPP’s Larkana district chapter.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025