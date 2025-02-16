Zardari stresses greater cooperation with China

President Asif Ali Zardari

• President sees agriculture, communication, space technology, industry as areas of collaboration

• Praises Xi Jinping as a ‘very strong, very steadfast’ leader

• Says world should not be ‘scared’ of China’s rapid progress

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan, due to its closer geographical proximity with China, would like to benefit from the friendly country’s advancements in different fields including agriculture, communication, space technology and industry.

In an interview with CCTV during his recent visit to China, which was broadcast by the national TV channels on Saturday, the president said Pakistan as a neighbour knew that the Chinese were not the kind who wanted to interfere in other countries.

“I will never be scared of China in terms of its fast progress,” he maintained, adding that the world should not be scared of Beijing’s rapid growth.

He said Islamabad accorded high priority to its all-weather friendship with Beijing as the latter had always been a steadfast friend and stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to China, its leadership and the nation, saying they firmly believed in their strongest friendly bonds.

He said that Pakistan, owing to mutual extensive cooperation, wanted maximum benefits from the Chinese advancements and experiences in different fields.

He described the Chinese achievements in the realms of science and technology as a good thing for the entire world.

Agriculture sector

The president said agriculture was a sector where China could help Pakistan as the latter’s per acre yield was less when compared with China.

Responding to a query about China-Pakistan cooperation in the space technology, he said Pakistan wanted to take advantage of the Chinese technology, adding that his country was growing its capacity in this regard by forging partnership with China.

He said Pakistan could use the Chinese technology for its advancement, in every field, whether it was utility of water or climate change.

He expressed satisfaction over the pace of connectivity and development under the um­brella of China-Pakistan Ec­o­nomic Corridor (CPEC) which was fast transforming Pak­istan’s economic landscape.

Mr Zardari said that during his recent visit to China, the two sides had discussed the industrial development. The industrial parks would be only for China, adding that it would be worked upon by the Pakistani labourers while the chief executive of a company could be running a business online from China.

He told CCTV that China and Pakistan were known as all-weather friends.

“If I cannot develop myself to China’s standards, I can bask in China’s glory,” he said.

Expressing his affection for the Chinese people, Mr Zar­dari said he loved them and wo­uld always stand with China. “Goodwill, goodwill and goodwill, it [partnership with China] is always the trust and goodwill and in-depth relationship,” the president said.

He lauded President Xi Jinping as very strong and very steadfast, who understood a lot of things, adding that he wanted to convey to the world that they were all-weather friends.

Further admiring President Xi’s political philosophy and his governance, he observed that China had made strides in different fields under President Xi’s leadership.

To another question, Presi­dent Zardari said the relationship between Pakistan and China was centuries old as people from the two countries had been travelling and interacting with each other.

This relationship was based upon humanity and trust, Mr Zardari said, adding that Chinese people had never been involved in violent activities abroad.

“China has never been an occupier,” he said.

President Zardari, who held meetings with the Chinese leadership during his visit, said Pakistan had been home to the world’s oldest civilizations like Harrapa and Mohenjodaro while the Chinese had their own oldest global civilization that tied them together.

He said it was a fact that the Chinese people were hard-working, adding that everybody was working for the collective good of the Chinese nation.

The president said China has been home to 1.4 billion people and was leading the world in terms of technological innovations.

About China’s progress in different sectors, the president said the world has no reasons to be scared of this rapid growth.

President Zardari expressed confidence that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, as a significant global forum, would move forward with China assuming the chair for the next year.

