E-Paper | February 21, 2025

Won’t accept any pressure from Washington, says Dar

Agencies Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 08:23am

NEW YORK: Pakistan is not under any pressure from Washington, and the country would not accept any pressure, even if it was applied, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday.

Wrapping up his US visit, Mr Dar — who also holds the foreign affairs portfolio — maintained that relations between Pakistan and the United States were good.

Speaking to reporters before returning to Pakistan, he said he had no official contact with officials from the Trump administration during his visit.

However, Mr Dar revealed that an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC countries will convene in Jeddah on March 7 to discuss the Gaza situation, particularly in light of recent US proposals for the relocation of the Palestinian people.

Plans to visit Kabul to remind Taliban regime of its obligations; OIC summit on Gaza on March 7

He said during the interactions, foreign ministers from Iran, Egypt, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye all called for an immediate meeting to discuss the situation and present the OIC’s stance.

In reply to a question about escalating cross-border attacks by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Mr Dar said Pakistan had repeatedly urged the interim Afghan government to rein in terrorist outfits, and would continue to press them on the issue.

He revealed plans to visit Kabul to remind Afghan leaders of their international obligations, i.e. to not allow their territory to be used for attacks against Pakistan.

Mr Dar recalled that the menace of terrorism had almost been eliminated from the country in 2018, but blamed the policies of the PTI government for its resurgence after a large number of TTP fighters were allowed to re-enter the country.

In addition to security concerns, he also emphasised Pakistan’s humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan, highlighting the need for its economic development.

“We are committed to promoting Afghanistan’s economic develo­pment, including thro­ugh implementing connectivity projects between Central Asia and Pakistan through Afgha­nistan,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2025

Pak US Ties, Gaza invasion
Pakistan

