FO dismisses India-US statement against Pakistan as ‘one-sided, misleading’

The Foreign Office on Friday dismissed the accusations made by India and the United States against Pakistan in a joint statement, terming it “one-sided, misleading, and contrary to diplomatic norms.”

The joint statement came after US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met at the White House a day earlier. It referenced Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attack and accused the country of “supporting extremism.”

View this post on Instagram

Responding to the allegations, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, while speaking during a weekly press briefing, said, “We consider the Pakistan-specific reference in the Indo-US joint statement of Feb 13 as one-sided, misleading and contrary to diplomatic norms.”

“We are surprised the reference has been added to the joint statement notwithstanding Pakistan’s counter-terrorism cooperation with the US.”

He further stated, “Such references cannot cover up India’s sponsorship of terrorism, subversion and extra-judicial assassinations in the region and beyond, nor can they shift international attention from the stark reality of India being a safe haven for perpetrators of hate crimes against Muslims and other minorities.”

The FO spokesperson pointed out that the statement failed to address India’s non-compliance with United Nations Security Council’s resolutions “which is the key source of tension and instability in the region” and to recognise the “grim human rights situation” in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Regrettably, this is tantamount to abdication of international responsibility. The international community recognises Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

“As a country that has enormously suffered from terrorism, Pakistan would continue to contribute to the regional and global efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. It remains committed to bringing the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion by eliminating this scourge from the soil.

“Pakistan also remains committed to continue with counter-terrorism efforts, address the issue of terrorism, including acts of terrorism perpetrated by foreign elements.”

The spokesperson also expressed concern over the US decision to increase military sales to India.

“Pakistan is also deeply concerned over the planned transfer of military technology to India. Such steps accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability. They remain unhelpful in achieving durable peace in South Asia,” Khan said.

“We urge our international partners to take a holistic and objective view of issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities.”

Trump says US has approved extradition of suspect in 2008 Mumbai attacks

The US has approved the extradition of a suspect in the 2008 militant attacks in India’s financial capital Mumbai in which over 160 people were killed, President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The three-day attacks on hotels, a train station and a Jewish centre, in which 166 people were killed, began on November 26, 2008. India says Pakistan-based banned group Lashkar-e-Taiba orchestrated the attacks. Pakistan’s government denies being involved.

“I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. So he is going to be going back to India to face justice,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump did not name the individual in the press conference but the joint statement from the two sides later identified the man as Pakistani-origin Chicago businessman and Canadian citizen Tahawwur Rana.

The joint India-US statement also called on Islamabad to “bring to justice those accused of extremist attacks against India and prevent its territory from being used for extremism.”

Pakistan has repeatedly dismissed the allegations of supporting extremist activities as unfounded.

Late last month, the US Supreme Court rejected Rana’s review petition against his extradition.

Rana was previously sentenced to US federal prison for providing support to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Trump was also asked in the press conference about Sikh separatists in the United States, whom India calls security threats. Sikh separatists demand an independent homeland known as Khalistan to be carved out of India.

Trump did not respond directly to the question but said India and the US worked together on crime.

Since 2023, India’s alleged targeting of Sikh separatists in the US and Canada has emerged as a wrinkle in US-India ties, with Washington charging an ex-Indian intelligence officer in a foiled US plot. India says it is probing US allegations.