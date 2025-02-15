Islamabad indignant after US offers F-35 jets to India

• FO rejects Pakistan-specific terrorism reference in US-India joint statement, calls attention to New Delhi’s poor human rights record

• Cautions against sale of advanced weapons that could exacerbate military imbalance in S. Asia

• Ishaq Dar due to attend high-level UN summit in New York next week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Fri­day strongly cautioned the United States against exacerbating military imbalances in South Asia by supplying advanced military technologies to India, after President Donald Trump cosied up to Narendra Modi, offering to sell state-of-the-art fighter jets to New Delhi.

Firmly rejecting its mention in the US-India joint statement in the context of terrorism, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan called the reference “one-sided” and “misleading”.

The statement, issued during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington on Feb 13, urged Pakistan to “expeditiously bring to justice” those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the Pathankot incident, further demanding that Pakistani territory not be used for cross-border terrorism.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing on Friday, Mr Khan expressed Pakistan’s disapproval of the joint statement, saying: “We are surprised the reference has been added to the joint statement notwithstanding Pakistan’s counter-terrorism cooperation with the US.

“Pakistan also remains committed to continue with counter-terrorism efforts, address the issue of terrorism, including acts of terrorism perpetrated by foreign elements.

“We consider the Pakistan-specific reference in the Indo-US joint statement of Feb 13, 2025, as one-sided, misleading, and contrary to diplomatic norms.”

Responding to the focus on terrorism incidents, the spokesperson criticised the statement for overlooking India’s human rights violations and its involvement in targeting dissidents abroad.

He remarked, “Such references cannot cover up India’s sponsorship of terrorism, subversion, and extrajudicial assassinations in the region and beyond, nor can they shift international attention from the stark reality of India being a safe haven for the perpetrators of hate crimes against Muslims and other minorities.”

Mr Khan reaffirmed Islamabad’s dedication to countering terrorism, emphasising, “Pakistan would continue to contribute constructively to the regional and global efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. It remains committed to bringing the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion by eliminating the scourge from its soil.”

F-35s sale

Pakistan also reacted sharply to President Trump’s offer to sell state-of-the-art fighter jets to India, expressing serious concerns over the potential transfer of advanced military technology. During a joint press appearance with Modi, Trump announced his administration’s willingness to sell F-35 stealth fighters, one of the most advanced military aircraft globally.

If finalised, the deal would make India part of an exclusive group of countries, including Nato allies, Israel, and Japan, authorised to purchase the F-35s, which is known for its stealth capabilities and supersonic speed. Currently, India operates an aging fleet of Russian fighters along with a limited number of French Rafale aircraft.

Warning against the consequences of such arms transfers, the FO spokesman cautioned, “Such steps accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability. They remain unhelpful in achieving the objective of a durable peace in South Asia.”

He urged “international partners” to adopt “a holistic and objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia” and avoid taking “one-sided positions divorced from ground realities.”

During the briefing, the spokesperson also announced that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would visit New York next week to participate in a high-level United Nations Security Council meeting. He is also expected to engage in bilateral discussions with his counterparts from other nations and senior UN officials, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

When asked about a possible meeting with officials from the Trump administration, Mr Khan stated that details would be shared once all meetings were confirmed.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2025