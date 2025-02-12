US, Pakistan highlight global threat from Afghanistan-based terrorists

WASHINGTON: Both Pakistan and the United States have told the United Nations that terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan pose a serious threat to global peace.

Speaking at a UN briefing on the persistent and evolving threat from the militant Islamic State (IS) group, Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram urged the UN Security Council to address the dangers posed by Afghanistan-based terrorist groups with the same urgency it applies to IS and Al Qaeda elsewhere.

Also, US Ambassador Dorothy Shea, in her address to the council, underscored the links between IS affiliates and terrorist networks in Afghanistan.

“As the Secretary-General’s rep­­ort highlights, [IS] affiliates in Central Asia, most notably [IS-Kho­rasan], also pose a significant global threat,” she said, referring to a report presented to the council. “We remain concerned about [IS-K’s] capabilities to plot and conduct attacks, as well as sustain recruitment campaigns, particularly in Afghanistan and Pakistan,” she added.

Islamabad seeks international support in countering cross-border attacks

However, Ambassador Akram reje­cted suggestions that Pakistan serves as a recruitment ground for IS. He informed the council that more than two dozen terrorist gro­ups operate inside Afghanistan, which also serves as the “main hub for [IS-K’s] recruitment and facilitation.”

He cited findings from the UN Monitoring Team’s report, which confirmed these concerns and rejected claims of terrorist recruitment within Pakistan.

At the same time, Ambassador Akram agreed with the US assessment that terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan endanger the entire world.

“We must sincerely address the terrorist threats from Afghanistan,” he said, stressing the need for international support in countering cross-border attacks. Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council, raised the issue with unprecedented urgency.

“After successfully decimating Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups within our borders — I repeat, within our borders — Pakistan continues to confront terrorist threats such as the TTP, [IS], and the Majeed Brigade, operating from safe havens across our borders,” he said.

Without naming specific countries or groups, the Pakistani envoy stated, “Those responsible for the situation must take these assessments into account and recognize the scale of the threat posed by these terrorist groups and their affiliates.”

He pointed out that these threats have been documented in reports by the secretary-general and the UN monitoring team, urging the UN Security Council to act.

Expressing concern over selective focus, he added, “We are concerned that while mention is made of [IS], the threat posed to Pakistan by the TTP and the Majeed Brigade has not been highlighted by our colleagues around the table.”

Under-Secretary-General Vlad­i­mir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, told the council, “Terrorism remains a significant and evolving threat to global peace and security, one that no state can confront in isolation.”

Natalia Gherman, executive director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, warned, “[IS] remains agile, taking advantage of ongoing conflicts and regions experiencing growing instability.”

