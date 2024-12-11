PSL players draft set for Jan 11 with IPL rejects on radar

LAHORE: The player draft for the upcoming edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place on January 11, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

This year, the PSL is expected to attract numerous top-tier international cricketers, particularly those who failed to secure spots in the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, as both leagues will run concurrently for the first time. The IPL auction has already been held, leaving many players now looking to make their mark in the PSL.

The PCB decided to schedule the PSL in May, overlapping with the IPL, as it is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 next year — typically the time slot reserved for the PSL.

The scheduling conflict means that many prominent cricketers, particularly those who missed out on IPL contracts, will now turn to the PSL for opportunities.

However, this overlap with the IPL has raised concerns, especially given the influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI); The BCCI has historically pushed for exclusive windows for the IPL, hoping to prevent other cricket events from clashing with its lucrative tournament.

So far, the BCCI’s efforts to ensure that no cricket events take place during the IPL window have largely failed, with numerous countries opting to schedule Test series during this period.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently advised its players against participating in any leagues outside the IPL, which has further complicated the PCB’s efforts to secure English players for the PSL. However, the English cricketers’ association has objected to this directive, and there is hope that some players will still feature in the January 11 draft.

Meanwhile, the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan have caused delays in finalising the schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy, which was originally expected to be announced by November 20.

India has refused to send its team to Pakistan due to political issues, and the ICC has been reluctant to proceed with the event without India, as this would result in significant financial losses and reduced fan interest.

As a result, the ICC has given the BCCI more time to address the matter. Initially, the PCB had been adamant that all matches of the Champions Trophy would be held in Pakistan, rejecting the idea of a hybrid model where India would play their matches at a neutral venue.

However, the PCB recently reversed its stance, accepting the hybrid model but with conditions, including a demand that Pakistan will not tour India for future ICC events if the model is implemented.

It has been reported that the BCCI referred the issue of the hybrid model to the Indian government for guidance, but no response has been received yet. Additionally, the ICC’s broadcasters have expressed dissatisfaction with the hybrid model, preferring that both India and Pakistan travel to each other’s countries for ICC events.

As time passes, the situation grows increasingly tense for the ICC and its stakeholders. The PCB had hoped the matter would be resolved by Monday, but as of now, the Indian government has yet to make a decision.

The delay is adding to the pressure as the ICC races against the clock to finalise the Champions Trophy schedule.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2024