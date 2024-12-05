E-Paper | December 05, 2024

Preparations complete for ICC Champions Trophy tournament: Naqvi

Dawn.com Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 05:49pm
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses a press conference in Lahore on Nov 28. — screengrab
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses a press conference in Lahore on Nov 28. — screengrab

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Thursday that preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament have been completed and fans will experience the event with the “best possible facilities”, Radio Pakistan reported.

He expressed these views during his visit to National Stadium in Karachi today where he reviewed the ongoing construction and upgradation work.

National Stadium Karachi is one of the venues for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9 next year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) still unable to announce a fresh date for its Board meeting to resolve the deadlock on the Champions Trophy following India’s refusal to visit Pakistan, has convened an internal meeting with its sponsors and stakeholders on Thursday, well-informed sources told Dawn.

The deadlock stems from India’s refusal to send its national team to Pakistan for the tournament, citing unsp­ec­ified reasons.

The PCB statement on X mentioned that upon Naqvi’s instructions, both the score screens at the stadium will now be installed at a height above the posts.

The PCB chairperson said, “As the screens are installed at a height, the fans will not face any difficulty in watching the match.”

He also added that spectators will be able to enjoy light shows at the stadium once the new LED lights are installed.

Naqvi directed his team to complete the work before the start of the Champions Trophy while instructing them to maintain quality.

During the visit, the officials of Frontier Works Organisation briefed the PCB chairman on the progress of the project.

Sources informed Dawn on Monday that while the PCB has expressed its willingness to accept the hybrid model — a significant shift from its earlier stance of rejecting it outright — the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains in deliberations over how best to move forward with its proposals to the ICC.

Per the report, the cut-off date for the announcement of the schedule for the Champions Trophy was Nov 20 but confusion persists with the BCCI, which is yet to accept the hybrid formula presented by the PCB. According to the hybrid model, Pakistan and India will play their matches at neutral venues for events hosted by India and Pakistan, respectively.

Champions Trophy 2025
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Failed martial law
Updated 05 Dec, 2024

Failed martial law

Appetite for non-democratic systems of governance appears to be shrinking rapidly. Perhaps more countries are now realising the futility of rule by force.
Holding the key
05 Dec, 2024

Holding the key

IN the view of one learned judge of the Supreme Court’s recently formed constitutional bench, parliament holds the...
New low
05 Dec, 2024

New low

WHERE does one go from here? In the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has barred...
Online oppression
Updated 04 Dec, 2024

Online oppression

Plan to bring changes to Peca is simply another attempt to suffocate dissent. It shows how the state continues to prioritise control over real cybersecurity concerns.
The right call
04 Dec, 2024

The right call

AMIDST the ongoing tussle between the federal government and the main opposition party, several critical issues...
Acting cautiously
04 Dec, 2024

Acting cautiously

IT appears too big a temptation to ignore. The wider expectations for a steeper reduction in the borrowing costs...