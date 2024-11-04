Privacy concerns prompt Nawaz to seek treatment outside UK

• PML-N president has historically been treated in London

• PTI steps up protests with demonstration outside Downing Street

LONDON: Former prime minister and PML-N president Nawaz Sharif returned to London over the weekend, and is expected to spend less than a week here, ahead of his departure to another country for a medical check-up.

Sources told Dawn that Nawaz would remain in London for less than a week, and that he is scheduled to have medical check-up in another country where his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is expected to join him.

Many on social media noted that unlike the day when Nawaz arrived from Pakistan, there were no PTI protesters thronging his vehicle on his return to the UK from the United States as he was driven to his apartment in Avenfield House on Saturday evening.

However, a large crowd of PTI supporters gathered near 10 Downing Street, the British PM office, on Sunday evening, demanding the release of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan and appealing to authorities in Pakistan to uphold the rule of law.

Protest at Downing Street

PTI supporters from across London as well as those from Leeds, Luton, Manchester and Birmingham travelled to the city to register their protest and be part of the demonstration.

Men and women of all ages were in attendance, with many holding Mr Khan’s posters, demanding his release. There were also posters demanding that the government “free political prisoners”.

PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari, who is active in campaigning for the party in the UK, was prominent among those who were present and made a speech. Besides, former adviser in the PTI government, Shahbaz Gill, who has been in the United States since the crackdown against the party began back home, was also at the protest.

The protest was originally scheduled to take place at the end of October, but the date was shifted forward to include Mr Gill.

“Whoever is telling you that Imran Khan is striking a deal, or that he is weak, or that he or that he is compromising on his position, they are making a fool of you. Because you believe in conspiracies, because we are a weak nation, we are not brave,” he said, adding that this protest was held to demand Imran Khan’s release, nothing else.

Also speaking at the podium was PTI social media lead Azhar Mashwani, and former adviser to Mr Khan, Shehzad Akbar, who has been in the UK for more than a year.

Asked about the criticism against the PTI leaders for fleeing the country, Mr Bokhari told Dawn that Azhar Mashwani has “faced persecution himself, and his family have been through hell. He left because there was a threat to his life. As for me, I’ve been here long before Khan sahab was arrested, and he told me to stay out.

“It is by being here that we made it possible to raise awareness about Mr Khan’s imprisonment, and engage the international media and UN.”

Prominent PTI activist Shayan Ali was also at the protest, though he was not invited to speak.

When asked to comment on Mr Ali’s recent action to chase Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s car outside Middle Temple last week, Mr Bukhari said, “There are many supporters of Mr Khan, but they all are not part of the PTI. PTI leaders speak about rule of law and democracy.”

Nawaz’s travel plans

About the PML-N president visit to the UK, sources said, Nawaz would return to Pakistan after three weeks, towards the end of November.

Though he has historically had his medical check-ups in London, it appears that due to privacy concerns, and in lieu of the PTI’s growing protests and demonstrations outside Nawaz’s home and office, the decision was taken to have his medical examination and treatment in another foreign country. In 2019, his doctors said he had coronary artery disease.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2024