Trans lives matter

AS the world marks the 16 days of activism (Nov 25-Dec 10) against digital violence targeting women, the one community most in need of protection in Pakistan has largely been left out of this national discourse — trans women. Despite their vulnerability, they were not included, nor has there been any concerted effort to draw attention to the online hate they face, which has remained relentless throughout the year.

Take the case of Nisha Rao, a Karachi-based lawyer and trans woman, who was verbally abused by a senior lawyer in front of over 200 colleagues in the city court’s bar room last month. Rao filed a complaint with the Karachi Bar Association but was met with complete silence. Only after she spoke about the incident online did a backlash erupt. Many accused her of humiliating herself by going public. Some even claimed she had lost all dignity. Physical attacks, verbal vitriol — both offline and online — are her constant companions.

While ridiculing, humiliating, mis-gendering (using incorrect pronouns), leaking someone’s deadname (birth name), or doxxing (malicious disclosure of personal information) have long persisted, they have now taken a more ominous form — tech-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), which is designed to expose, humiliate and silence the community by stripping them of their dignity.

Nighat Dad, founder of Digital Rights Foundation, explains TFGBV simply as “photoshopping” with generative AI, using models to create content, hard to distinguish from the original. The DRF recorded 16 complaints of TFGBV from the trans community in the first 10 months of 2025, following 17 cases in 2024. Dad finds the increased targeted online harassment, especially against trans women, deeply concerning given their small population.

Globally, trans issues are under attack.

Despite rising abuse, Pakistan still lacks comprehensive research to understand its true scale. The complaints reported to a single organisation are likely only the tip of the iceberg. Underreporting stems from fear of formal mechanisms, risk of mockery or dismissal, and the worry that survivors will not be entertained. Many also fear their identity will be scrutinised more harshly than the violence itself.

According to Dad, there is also a palpable fear of secondary victimisation — being judged, questioned about their gender, or subjected to invasive and stigmatising inquiries. Reporting itself is unsafe, unpredictable and humiliating because of the stigma associated with gender identity. Even someone like Rao, a prominent activist who hosts a popular podcast on issues faced by society, admits online hate and humiliation takes a toll. For days, the recent incident and the vicious reactions weighed heavily on her.

Dr Sana Yasir, a gender-affirming physician and intersex educator, has spent nearly a decade raising awareness about gender-variant individuals. With very few psychologists trained to understand their specific needs, hundreds turn to her for emotional support. They question their existence and struggle with anxiety, depression and isolation. “The intense sense of social awkwardness often pushes them towards suicidal thoughts,” she warns, adding the same is true for trans men.

Globally, trans issues are under attack. This year, US President Donald Trump signed an order making two sexes only — male and female — the official policy of his government. “These sexes are not changeable...” stated the order.

There is no data or research to link the tone of the US government towards trans people to a spike in digital hatred and abuse against their community here in Pakistan. However, the right-wing groups and religious conservatives have treated it as a symbolic victory for transphobia using the same playbook and attempting to stoke public sentiment; they warn that the trans community is corrupting children and society.

In Pakistan, transphobia is driven from positions of privilege — the educated and influential elite. The common man, preoccupied with survival, is just a passive listener, but absorbs harmful narratives, which can shape deeply negative societal attitudes towards trans people.

It is time for the government to take stern action against perpetrators beginning with fast-tracking complaints and ensuring the victims are treated with sensitivity. Workplaces must enforce zero tolerance for discrimination, and professional bodies must adopt strict policies to hold transphobes accountable. Most importantly, society must show empathy to a community already in distress by using respectful language, avoiding mockery or outing. Change can begin simply if all of us challenge transphobic jokes. The media, too, can help shift mindsets by amplifying their stories and their struggles rather than stereotyping them. Because trans lives matter.

The writer is an independent journalist based in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025