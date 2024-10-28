Ex-CJP Isa in PTI crosshairs as UK MPs raise Imran’s predicament

LONDON: After lobbying UK parliamentarians to write to their government about Imran Khan’s incarceration, the PTI is going full steam ahead to campaign and build awareness overseas around the prolonged detention of its leader, with a planned protest at an event where former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa will be a key guest.

A group of parliamentarians has issued a formal letter to UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Common­wealth & Development Affairs David Lammy, urging action on the detention of ex-premier Khan, while a PTI leader confirmed to Dawn on Sunday that London-based leaders and supporters of the party would protest at an event later this week where ex-CJP Isa would be a key guest.

Speaking to Dawn, PTI’s UK-based leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari said, “Naturally, overseas Pakistanis are going to protest. Faez Isa has left a miserable legacy and destroyed the judicial system in Pakistan. He has a long charge sheet from depriving us from our symbol, to reserved seats and allowing courts to open certain constituencies for recounting. He’s a disgraced character and shouldn’t be speaking at any prestigious platform.”

Mr Bukhari was referring to ex-CJP Faez Isa’s attendance at the prestigious event at Middle Temple, one of the four Inns of Court, which have the exclusive right to call students to the Bar.

A dinner for Benchers and members of the Inn will be held in London on Tuesday during which there is a ceremony to call elected members to the Bench. This year, Callees include retired Justice Isa, among others, who will be called to the Bench before dinner, then asked to take their place at the High Table. After dinner each new Bencher will give a short speech.

Ex-justice Isa is the first Pakistani judge elected as a bencher at the Middle Temple. After retiring on October 25, he arrived in London to attend the ceremony in his honour. He studied law at the Middle Temple, following in the footsteps of his father, who was also an alumnus.

Ahead of the event, PTI’s main X account called on its London-based supporters to “stand up for justice and make your voice heard”, saying that Mr Isa is set to be nominated as a bencher at Middle Temple “despite his controversial decisions” and a protest will be staged at the venue.

MPs write letter

Kim Johnson, the MP for Liverpool Riverside, along with several other MPs, wrote a letter to cabinet minister David Lammy, arguing that Mr Khan’s detention had “no legal basis” and was intended to prevent his participation in political office.

It cited an Amnesty International report that talked of a “pattern of weaponisation of the legal system” to inhibit his political activities. Kim Johnson’s letter highlighted that Mr Khan has been deprived of adequate resources to prepare his defense in at least three trials, underscoring concerns over violations of fair trial standards.

The MPs also condemned recent amendments to constitution in Pakistan that would establish a new federal constitutional court, with powers to override the Supreme Court on politically sensitive cases.

The British MPs argued this would erode judicial independence and allow the Pakistani government to silence opposition voices more effectively.

There was also concern from the MPs over recent measures to limit the activities of the party that has faced restrictions.

“Parliamentarians acr­oss this House will agree that the political precedent this is setting is dangerous,” the letter stated, calling for the immediate release of Mr Khan and urging the UK government to advocate for the protection of human rights and democratic values.

This letter was supported by cross-party MPs and peers, including Baroness Joan Bakewell, Apsana Begum MP, and Lord Peter Hain, among others.

The letter comes just days after Imran Khan made headlines in major international publications after his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, English business magnate Richard Branson, philanthropist Jeffrey Skoll and American epidemiologist Law­ren­ce Brilliant spoke about concerns for his health and life.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2024