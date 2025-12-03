Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of Persons Arrested, Detained or under Custodial Investigation Bill, passed by the Senate on Monday, should help address many of the ills related to the abuse of detained persons. Of course, much depends on the implementation of provisos, as Pakistan has passed many a noble law over the decades, yet abuses remain rife because administrations have not felt the need to enforce the legal requirements. Moved by PPP Senator Farooq Naek, the bill is inspired by Article 14 of the Constitution, which states that the dignity of every person is inviolable. Amongst its major features, it seeks to ensure that individuals are informed about the reason for their arrest in writing and for them to have access to family members and counsel. The bill further calls for producing an arrested individual before a magistrate within 24 hours, while also barring torture and cruel treatment. A law criminalising torture — the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022 — is already on the books, and the scope of the legislation just passed by the Upper House seems to be wider where the rights of detained persons are concerned.

That the rights of detainees are routinely flouted within the Pakistani criminal justice system is widely known. From former prime ministers and lawmakers to lesser mortals, the state has made it a habit to deny detainees their fundamental rights. Hopefully, with this legislation spelling out the rights of detainees, and the punishments of officials who flout the law, things could change for the better. Moreover, the proviso calling for production before a magistrate after arrest could also reduce the grim trend of enforced disappearances. Yet as rights activists have observed with respect to other similar laws, those who work in the criminal justice system, such as police officers and prison officials, need to be sensitised about what the document actually says, for example about the rights of detainees. Furthermore, they need to be aware of the penalties they could face if they fail to ensure the rights of persons in custody. The provincial administrations could work with rights organisations to sensitise the relevant officials and help create a just and accountable system that respects fundamental rights.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025