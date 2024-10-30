E-Paper | October 30, 2024

PTI leaders protest against ex-CJP Isa outside London’s Middle Temple

Atika Rehman Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 12:32pm
British Barrister Mark Macdonald speaks alongside PTI leaders (from L to R) Maleeka Bokhari, Azhar Mashwani and Sayed Zulfi Bukhari at a protest outside Middle Temple in London, on Tuesday evening. — screengrab via X/UKPTIOfficial
British Barrister Mark Macdonald speaks alongside PTI leaders (from L to R) Maleeka Bokhari, Azhar Mashwani and Sayed Zulfi Bukhari at a protest outside Middle Temple in London, on Tuesday evening. — screengrab via X/UKPTIOfficial

A large crowd of PTI supporters and leaders gathered near Chancery Lane outside London’s Middle Temple to protest against former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday evening.

The former CJP was attending a prestigious event at Middle Temple, one of the four Inns of Court — lawyers’ associations in the United Kingdom that have the exclusive right to call students to the Bar.

A dinner for Benchers, who are responsible for the Inn’s governance, and members of the Inn was held in London on Tuesday during which there was a ceremony to call elected members to the Bench.

This year, Callees include retired Justice Isa, among others, who were called to the Bench before dinner and then asked to take their place at the High Table. After the dinner, each new Bencher made a short speech.

Dozens of PTI supporters and party leaders such as Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, Sahibzada Jahangir and former MNA Maleeka Bokhari, made speeches outside the venue.

Maleeka had resigned from the PTI following the violent May 9 riots last year, stating that she was “disassociating” herself from the party.

Many protestors held placards bearing slogans against the ex-CJP and chanted “Middle Temple, shame on you!”, criticising the institution’s decision to invite Justice Isa.

Earlier this week, a PTI supporter posted a video in which she heckled the family members of ex-CJP Isa in London.

British Barrister Mark Macdonald also spoke at the event, criticising Middle Temple’s invitation to the former chief justice and saying that it should never happen again.

Bukhari made a speech detailing the former chief justice’s alleged targeting of the PTI.

The entrance gate to the venue was secured by a heavy presence of police, who stood by as scores of PTI protesters chanted “Go Qazi Go!”.

