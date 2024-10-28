Nawaz to leave for US from London today

LONDON: Former premier and PML-N president Nawaz Sharif is set to depart today (Monday) from London on a visit to Washington DC, Dawn has learnt.

Nawaz arrived in London late on Saturday evening, and spent Sunday at his residence in Avenfield House in Park Lane.

This is the PML-N leader’s first London trip after his return from the UK to Pakistan. He lived in self-exile in the UK between 2019 and 2023, and remained active in politics and media engagements.

Nawaz’s arrival in the upscale Central London neighbourhood was marked by PMLN and PTI supporters facing off, with N-league workers chanting slogans in favour of him, and scores of PTI supporters shouting anti-Nawaz slogans. Nawaz’s car was escorted by members of the police who appealed to protesters to steer clear of the former premier’s vehicle.

Several news reports suggest that Nawaz is in London for a medical check-up, but the PML-N has not confirmed the reason for his visit. Other reports suggest that upon his return from the US, Nawaz may be joined by other Sharif family members in London. It was earlier speculated that Nawaz would leave for this foreign trip early in October, however the trip only materialised at the end of the month.

Nawaz left Pakistan earlier this week and stopped in Dubai en route to London. In Dubai, Nawaz stayed at the residence of Hasnain Dar, the son of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

On Monday, Nawaz is scheduled to leave for Washington DC. On a private tour, the PML-N supremo will visit ‘a family friend’ in the US.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2024