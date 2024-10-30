PTI activists ‘ready’ to face Nawaz in US

• Opt not to protest outside grieving Pakistani businessman’s home

• Ex-PM will visit Washington, NYC, Boston for personal engagements, check-up

WASHINGTON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in the US on Monday for a brief visit to express condolence over the demise of a friend’s wife and undergo a medical check-up.

The news of PML-N leader’s arrival mobilised PTI workers who gathered at the main arrival terminal of Washington’s Dulles Airport.

However, the ex-PM and his entourage bypassed the terminal and exited through a gate reserved for private flights.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Shaikh, accompanied Mr Sharif, providing an additional layer of discretion.

From the airport, the former premier was driven to the ambassador’s reside­n­­ce, where he attended a private dinner.

According to diplomatic sources, the guest list included “some Americans,” though the source declined to confirm if US officials or lawmakers were among the attendees.

Mr Sharif’s primary engagement was the visit to the residence of his friend, Saeed Shaikh, to express condolences over the demise of his wife.

PTI leaders and workers decided not to demonstrate outside the house of Mr Sheikh, a local businessman. “We know that Shaikh sahab’s wife passed away recently and do not want to rally outside a house where there has been a death,” explained Johnny Bashir, a PTI leader in the United States.

By Monday evening, PTI protesters received confirmation that Mr Sharif was spending the night at his friend’s residence, prompting them to opt out of protest. The party, however, emphasised it was “steadfast” in its opposition to Mr Sharif’s visit and its political implications.

“We will go wherever he [Mr Sharif] goes and stays — hotels or private homes,” Mr Bashir said, adding that PTI wants the Biden administration to realise they are “supporting a hugely unpopular man”.

The party has planned protests in New York City (NYC), where Mr Sharif will spend three days after departing from Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

During his stay, he will be living with another Pakistani-American busi­ness­man and friend, Captain Shaheen.

PML-N sources indicated that Mr Sharif intended to visit Boston for a medical check-up and return to NYC before flying back to London.

In London, the 74-year-old former PM will be joined by his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in early November.

The father and daughter will travel together to Geneva, where Ms Sharif will continue treatment related to a recent throat surgery.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2024