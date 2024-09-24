Gen Asim Malik named new ISI chief

ISLAMABAD: Lt Gen Asim Malik was named the new director general of the Inter-Services Inte­lli­gence (ISI) agency on Mon­day, while an announcement stated the new spy chief will assume office on September 30.

Gen Malik, previously serving as the army’s adjutant general, will replace Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, who retires after a tumultuous tenure.

Although the notification to this effect usually comes from the prime minister, there was no official word from PM Office, and state broadcasters PTV and Radio Pakistan reported the development.

The new appointment comes at a critical time, as Gen Malik will take charge amid a challenging internal environment marked by political instability, rising militancy, and growing public scrutiny of the ISI’s role.

A graduate of Pakistan Military Academy’s 80th Long Course and recipient of the prestigious Sword of Honour, Gen Malik earned his BSc Hons from Baloc­histan University, Quetta, in 1999. He later studied at Fort Leav­enworth in the United States and the Royal College of Defence Studies in London.

In his research thesis, “Mountain Warfare: The Need for Specialist Train­ing,” submitted for his Master’s degree from Fort Leavenworth, Gen Malik drew lessons from conflicts in Kashmir, Afghanistan, and World War II. He critiqued traditional military approaches, noting: “Senior leaders consider themselves well-equipped for planning and conducting operations in any kind of environment. This is unfortunately not always true.”

As a major general, Gen Malik commanded the 41st Infantry Division in Balochistan and an Infantry Brigade in Waziristan, both regions experiencing high levels of insurgent activity. He has also held instructional roles at the National Defence University and Command and Staff College in Quetta.

Since his promotion to three-star general in October 2021, Gen Malik has served as adjutant general, handling administrative, personnel, and disciplinary matters, including the investigation into the May 9 arson attacks and the high-profile case involving former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

Notably, Gen Malik’s three-year tenure as adjutant general is unusual, as general officers typically transition between command and staff positions every two years. Gen Malik has so far not commanded a corps.

Experts believe Gen Malik’s leadership may bring tactical adjustments in how the ISI operates, particularly in its interactions with the political leadership. “We may not see a drastic shift in the agency’s larger strategy, but his appointment suggests there could be tactical adjustments,” said a defence analyst.

The new ISI chief’s belief that “bold and audacious officers can create opportunities” may well define his approach as the top intelligence official. This statement, from his thesis, underscores his willingness to take calculated risks and innovate in the face of emerging challenges.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum’s tenure, leading the ISI since 2021, has been largely marred by political crises and allegations pertaining to the agency’s management of internal affairs. Controversies surrounded Gen Anjum since his appointment three years ago.

“Outgoing ISI chief Gen Anjum’s three years in office were mostly consumed by managing the political crisis in the country,” said the defence analyst. Gen Anjum received an extension last year upon completing his original tenure.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024