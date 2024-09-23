E-Paper | September 23, 2024

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed new DG ISI: state media

Dawn.com Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 03:09pm
Newly appointed ISI DG Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik. — via PTV News
Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the Inter-Services Intelligence director general and will take charge on September 30.

The announcement was run by state broadcaster PTV News on its official X account.

This screengrab taken at 2:25pm on Sept 23, 2024 shows a post by PTV News on its official X account.
Gen Malik is currently serving as an adjutant general at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the statement said.

He will be replacing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, who was appointed in 2021 by then-prime minister Imran Khan.

Gen Anjum, who was commissioned in service in September 1988, earlier headed Corps V in Karachi. He commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, led Frontier Corps (North) in Balochistan and remained commandant of Command and Staff College Quetta before becoming Karachi corps commander in December 2020.

In October 2021, then-Major General Asim Malik had been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, as well as appointed the army’s adjutant general.

During the course of his military career, Gen Malik has served in the Balochistan infantry division and commanded the infantry brigade in Waziristan, PTV News said.

It highlighted that the new DG ISI had been awarded a Sword of Honour in his course.

Other than that, Gen Malik has also served as the chief instructor at the National Defence University in Islamabad and as an instructor at the Command and Staff College Quetta.

The military officer is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth in the United States and Royal College of Defence Studies in London, the statement added.

