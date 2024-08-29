Infant girl killed by father’s ‘accidental’ gunfire in Karachi: police

An 11-month-old baby on Thursday was “accidentally” shot by her father inside their house in Karachi’s Federal B Area, according to the police.

Azizabad police Station House Officer (SHO) Imran Afridi told Dawn.com that the baby was killed inside her home in Block 3.

SHO Afridi said the police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and detained the father for interrogation.

He said that during the initial probe, the father claimed that he was cleaning his pistol when it accidentally discharged, and a bullet hit his infant daughter’s head.

The officer said the incident occurred at 3:20am, adding that the police were not satisfied by the suspect’s version of the events.

He added that the mother narrated the same story in her video and written statement that an accidental fire had claimed her daughter’s life.

The officer said the police were investigating the case while the body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

The proliferation of guns within the country has claimed the lives of many people over the years.

At least 95 people were injured and a child was killed as a result of celebratory aerial firing in Karachi on the eve of Independence Day.

Earlier this month, a student died after being ‘accidentally’ shot by a pistol at Jamia Farooq-i-Azam in Jhang.

In April, a TikToker died when a bullet accidentally hit him in the head while shooting a video clip with a pistol.