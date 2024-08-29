E-Paper | August 29, 2024

Infant girl killed by father’s ‘accidental’ gunfire in Karachi: police

Imtiaz Ali Published August 29, 2024 Updated August 29, 2024 07:47pm

An 11-month-old baby on Thursday was “accidentally” shot by her father inside their house in Karachi’s Federal B Area, according to the police.

Azizabad police Station House Officer (SHO) Imran Afridi told Dawn.com that the baby was killed inside her home in Block 3.

SHO Afridi said the police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and detained the father for interrogation.

He said that during the initial probe, the father claimed that he was cleaning his pistol when it accidentally discharged, and a bullet hit his infant daughter’s head.

The officer said the incident occurred at 3:20am, adding that the police were not satisfied by the suspect’s version of the events.

He added that the mother narrated the same story in her video and written statement that an accidental fire had claimed her daughter’s life.

The officer said the police were investigating the case while the body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

The proliferation of guns within the country has claimed the lives of many people over the years.

At least 95 people were injured and a child was killed as a result of celebratory aerial firing in Karachi on the eve of Independence Day.

Earlier this month, a student died after being ‘accidentally’ shot by a pistol at Jamia Farooq-i-Azam in Jhang.

In April, a TikToker died when a bullet accidentally hit him in the head while shooting a video clip with a pistol.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed approval
29 Aug, 2024

Delayed approval

Much of the worry over the loan stems from a lack of transparency regarding the cause of delay rather than the delay itself.
Traders’ strike
29 Aug, 2024

Traders’ strike

BARELY two months into the new fiscal year, the pressure groups have become active. On Wednesday, traders and...
‘Digital inclusion’
29 Aug, 2024

‘Digital inclusion’

PAKISTAN can be an odd place. Here, high functionaries of the state can — with a straight face — hold forth on...
A new vision
Updated 28 Aug, 2024

A new vision

Correcting course would require engagement with Balochistan’s genuine representatives, who are often crowded out by political ‘influentials’.
Wise observation
28 Aug, 2024

Wise observation

ENERGY Minister Awais Leghari has correctly underlined the nation’s poor economic conditions as a major reason for...
Afghan morality law
28 Aug, 2024

Afghan morality law

SOON after celebrating three years in power, the Afghan Taliban have further toughened social suppression. Their...