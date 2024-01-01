DAWN.COM Logo

Infant girl shot dead, 32 others injured in celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 11:12pm

An infant girl died and 32 others were injured as 75 suspects were arrested and booked across Karachi for celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve, police and hospital officials said on Monday.

A complete ban on carrying/display of arms, aerial firing and use of fireworks was imposed across Karachi for two days from December 31 to January 1 with police authorised to register complaints.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that a total of 33 people with bullet injuries were brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Civil Hospital Karachi and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

She said the condition of the three-year-old girl was initially critical due to bullet wounds to the chest but she died later in the evening today during treatment.

Korangi police Station House Officer (SHO) Amin Solangi said the girl was asleep in a makeshift bed under a charpoy her parents were sleeping on when a bullet fired from an unknown direction hit her on the head near Sabir Park, Korangi 1 ½.

The SHO said it was surprising how the bullet travelled and killed her. The police surgeon also confirmed that she was hit on her head.

Meanwhile, South Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza said five persons were injured from aerial firing in his district.

He said 16 suspects were arrested and booked under charges of attempted murder, Arms Act and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code, adding that 12 pistols, one rifle and one sub-machine gun were seized from the suspects.

East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Irfan Bahadur said 20 suspects involved in aerial firing were arrested from different parts of the district and cases registered against them over attempted murder and Section 23(i)a of the Sindh Arms Act.

SSP Bahadur said different types of arms and ammunition were also seized from the suspects.

In a statement, the Central police spokesperson said that a total of 30 suspects were apprehended over aerial firing in the district and 32 cases registered against them under the relevant applicable laws.

The spokesperson added that 16 pistols, two rifles, two MP-5 rifles, nine spent bullet casings and four arms licenses were taken into custody, further saying that the police were trying to arrest more suspects with the help of social media and other sources.

Korangi SSP Hasan Sardar Niazi said nine suspects were arrested from different parts of the district and arms were seized from their custody.

