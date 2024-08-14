E-Paper | August 14, 2024

Child dead, 95 injured due to aerial firing in Karachi on eve of Independence Day

Imtiaz Ali Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 04:18pm

At least 95 people were injured and a child was killed as a result of celebratory aerial firing in Karachi on the eve of Independence Day, a hospital official said on Wednesday.

Incidents of aerial firing are a routine occurrence on occasions such as Independence Day and New Year’s Eve despite bans imposed in the past, often leaving dozens injured.

According to a statement issued by police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, a total of 95 aerial firing cases were reported across three major hospitals in Karachi.

Thirty-nine cases, comprising 33 men and six women, were noted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The eldest was 74 years old while the youngest was a five-year-old child.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital received 34 injured people, including 25 men and nine women, with their ages ranging between six and 65 years.

At the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Trauma Centre, 22 injured, comprising 17 men and five women, were reported. The eldest person was aged 55 years while the youngest was six years old.

The condition of one injured being treated at the SMBB Trauma Centre was “serious”, Dr Syed told Dawn.com. She also confirmed that a child had died, with a police statement saying that a suspect in that case had been arrested.

Earlier, the Chhipa rescue service’s information bureau issued a list of the injured people along with their ages and the area of the incident.

“People injured due to aerial firing in various parts of Karachi on the occasion of Independence Day are being taken to the Civil (SMBB Trauma Centre), Jinnah (JPMC), and Abbasi Shaheed hospitals via Chhipa ambulances,” the statement said.

According to the list, which reported 75 people as injured, at least 18 minors and 12 women were among those wounded as a result of aerial firing. They included a three-year-old, two four-year-olds, and an 82-year-old woman.

The incidents took place in various areas, including Korangi, Landhi, Lyari, Nazimabad, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Sohrab Goth, and Golimar.

19 arrested across city

Police across Karachi’s Central District arrested 14 suspects while the Korangi District police took five men into custody for the aerial firing incidents, with weapons allegedly being recovered in all cases.

According to a statement issued by Zeeshan Shafique, spokesperson for the Central District senior superintendent of police, a total of 14 suspects have been taken into custody within the limits of various police stations and cases have been filed against them.

A suspect was arrested by the Shahrah-i-Noor Jahan police after a child died due to accidental gunfire, the police statement said. It added that a licensed pistol was recovered from the suspect and a first information report (FIR) was registered.

Police stations of Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, New Karachi, Sir Syed, Supermarket, Hyderi Market, Paposhnagar, Joharabad, and Gulbahar each arrested one person involved in aerial firing and recovered arms from them, most of which were licensed.

Nazimabad police arrested two suspects while Sharifabad police arrested three, the statement by Shafique said.

Separately, the Korangi District police said they had arrested five men allegedly involved in aerial firing.

The arrests were made in Saudabad, Landhi, Zaman Town, and various areas of Korangi, the police statement said. It claimed that weapons were recovered from the suspects and cases were registered against them.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding a dream
Updated 14 Aug, 2024

Rebuilding a dream

"True" independence — and not in the sense of a political slogan — can only be achieved when Pakistan’s children are assured of a better tomorrow.
A general’s arrest
14 Aug, 2024

A general’s arrest

A PAKISTAN Army general who had once seemed all-powerful has been arrested by his own institution for a list of...
No exceptions
14 Aug, 2024

No exceptions

CAREER civil services officer Rashid Mahmood Langrial, who recently became the ninth person to be appointed head of...
School massacre in Gaza
Updated 13 Aug, 2024

School massacre in Gaza

Can Tel Aviv’s assertions that it is ready to discuss a ceasefire really be taken seriously in the aftermath of such bloodbaths?
Bottomless pit
13 Aug, 2024

Bottomless pit

AT a time when the masses are struggling to put two decent meals on the table, the scale of fiscal malfeasance and...
Countering hate in UK
13 Aug, 2024

Countering hate in UK

THE anti-racism counter-protests witnessed across the UK last week brought a moment of relief to the country....