E-Paper | August 20, 2024

Mpox ‘not the new Covid’: WHO

AFP Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 06:08pm
Patients await consultation at the treatment centre for Mpox, an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus that causes a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever, in Munigi, Nyiragongo territory, near Goma in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo August 19, 2024.—Reuters
Patients await consultation at the treatment centre for Mpox, an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus that causes a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever, in Munigi, Nyiragongo territory, near Goma in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo August 19, 2024.—Reuters

The mpox outbreak is not another Covid-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday, because much is already known about the virus and the means to control it.

While more research is needed on the Clade 1b strain which triggered the UN agency into declaring a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the spread of mpox can be reined in, the WHO’s European director Hans Kluge said.

In July 2022, the WHO declared a PHEIC over the international outbreak of the less severe Clade 2b strain of mpox, which mostly affected gay and bisexual men. The alarm was lifted in May 2023.

“Mpox is not the new Covid,” Kluge insisted.

“We know how to control mpox. And, in the European region, the steps needed to eliminate its transmission altogether,” he told a media briefing in Geneva, via video link.

“Two years ago, we controlled mpox in Europe thanks to the direct engagement with the most affected communities.

“We put in place robust surveillance; we thoroughly investigated new cases contacts; and we provided sound public health advice.

“Behaviour change, non-discriminatory public health action, and mpox vaccination contributed to controlling the outbreak.”

Kluge said the risk to the general population was low.

“Are we going to go in lockdown in the WHO European region, it’s another Covid-19? The answer is clearly: ‘no’,” he said.

Kluge said the predominant route of transmission remained close to skin-to-skin contact.

But he said it was possible that someone in the acute phase of mpox infection, especially with blisters in the mouth, may transmit the virus to close contact by droplets, in circumstances such as in the home or hospitals.

“The modes of transmission are still a bit unclear. More research is required.”

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said the WHO was not recommending the use of masks.

“We are not recommending mass vaccination. We are recommending to use vaccines in outbreak settings for the groups who are most at risk,” he added.

The WHO declared an international health emergency on August 14, concerned by the rise in cases of Clade 1b in the Democratic Republic of Congo and its spread to nearby countries.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital doublespeak
20 Aug, 2024

Digital doublespeak

The people deserve more than clueless representatives gaslighting them for suffering poor internet connectivity.
Monsoon havoc
20 Aug, 2024

Monsoon havoc

SEVERAL parts of the country are currently in the grip of monsoon-related havoc, as heavy rainfall and swollen ...
Polio continues
20 Aug, 2024

Polio continues

IT is impossible for anyone to imagine the excruciating ordeal of polio survivors. A study on the traumatic...
Reluctant austerity
Updated 19 Aug, 2024

Reluctant austerity

It must take back all unnecessary perks and privileges given to certain categories of public servants, such as free fuel, electricity and air tickets.
Investor confidence
19 Aug, 2024

Investor confidence

NO matter how much power is arrayed behind the state’s efforts to bring more investment into the country, the fact...
Playing in Bangladesh
19 Aug, 2024

Playing in Bangladesh

CAPTAIN Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie have made it clear: Pakistan need to make the most of a ...