E-Paper | August 19, 2024

Another suspected mpox case sent to Pims; new strain not detected

Reuters | Ikram Junaidi Published August 19, 2024 Updated August 19, 2024 06:09pm

Pakistan reported another suspected case of the mpox virus on Monday while the health ministry said that the new strain linked to an outbreak in Africa was not detected.

The health ministry said that one mpox case of the clade 2 variety has been detected in the country, adding that no cases of the clade 1b strain of the disease have been diagnosed.

Clade 1b has triggered global concern because it seems to spread more easily through routine close contact. A case of the variant was confirmed last week in Sweden and linked to a growing outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent.

“As of now, there have been no reported cases of clade I in Pakistan,” said Sajid Hussain Shah, spokesman for the Ministry of National Health Services.

The mpox diagnosis in a 34-year-old man who recently returned from a Gulf country was declared by health officials on Friday while testing over the exact strain was carried out.

“The virus has been classified as Clade 2b,” the health ministry said in a statement today.

“Currently, the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is primarily associated with Clade 1b. Notably, as of now, there have been no reported cases of Clade 1b in Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Dr Naseem Akhtar, the focal person at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), told Dawn.com that a 47-year-old traveller from the Middle East was referred today by the airport authorities to Pims on suspicion of being infected with mpox.

Dr Akhtar said a sample was sent to the National Institutes of Health and contact tracing would be initiated if the patient tested positive.

He added that the individual was working as a labourer in the Middle East and was a resident of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the recent outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.

The WHO last week sounded its highest level of alert over the outbreak in Africa after cases in the DRC spread to nearby countries. There have been 27,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths, mainly among children, in DRC since the current outbreak began in January 2023.

Global health officials last week confirmed an infection with the new strain of mpox in Sweden and linked it to a growing outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent. The WHO did not urge any travel restrictions to curb the spread of mpox.

The disease presents with flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild but can kill, and children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of complications.

Philippines detects first case this year, yet to determine strain

Separately, the Philippines detected a new case of the mpox virus in the country, the first since December last year, its health department said, adding it was awaiting test results before being able to determine the strain.

The patient was a 33-year-old Filipino male who had no travel history outside the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

“We are awaiting sequencing results and will update once available,” its spokesperson Albert Domingo said when asked about the strain.

The new case in the Philippines is the 10th laboratory-confirmed case the health department has detected. Its first case was in July 2022.

“Symptoms started more than a week ago with fever, which was followed four days later by findings of a distinct rash on the face, back, nape, trunk, groin, as well as palms and soles,” the Philippine DOH said in a statement.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reluctant austerity
Updated 19 Aug, 2024

Reluctant austerity

It must take back all unnecessary perks and privileges given to certain categories of public servants, such as free fuel, electricity and air tickets.
Investor confidence
19 Aug, 2024

Investor confidence

NO matter how much power is arrayed behind the state’s efforts to bring more investment into the country, the fact...
Playing in Bangladesh
19 Aug, 2024

Playing in Bangladesh

CAPTAIN Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie have made it clear: Pakistan need to make the most of a ...
Politics of subsidies
Updated 18 Aug, 2024

Politics of subsidies

Punjab government’s ability to divert Rs45bn from its budget towards significant consumer subsidies is a step that only a province flush with cash can afford.
Heat-related deaths
18 Aug, 2024

Heat-related deaths

A RECENT news report in The Guardian highlights a harrowing reality: heat inequality is silently claiming thousands...
No manners
18 Aug, 2024

No manners

CRASS sexism and misplaced notions of moral autonomy are hallmarks of Pakistan’s political class. Instead of...