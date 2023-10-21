Man arrested in Karachi for killing brother, his wife over ‘honour’: police

Karachi police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother and sister-in-law over “honour” in the city’s Jeddah Hazara Colony.

Ittehad Town Station House Officer (SHO) Inayatullah Marwat confirmed the arrest and said the police had recovered the pistol used in the crime.

He added that during the initial probe, it transpired that the suspect killed his younger brother’s wife for allegedly meeting “bad people”.

When the brother intervened, the accused killed him as well, the official said.

The SHO added that the bodies had been shifted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital to fulfil legal formalities.

A day ago, a man allegedly shot dead his wife and cousin in the Jacobabad district in the name of honour. He then fled the area.

A week ago, a young man was shot dead by his maternal uncle in Kohat over an honour-related issue.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested after he allegedly shot dead his niece and her friend in the name of honour in Larkana while days before that, a man killed his wife and son-in-law allegedly for similar reasons.