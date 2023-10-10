DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 10, 2023

President Alvi calls for ‘end to bitterness, way for forgiveness’ before elections

Nadir Guramani Published October 10, 2023 Updated October 10, 2023 06:50pm

In a bid to create a level playing field before general elections in January, President Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need to “end bitterness” and make way for “cooperation and forgiveness”.

His remarks come as Pakistan is gearing up for polls. Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that polls would be held in the last week of January 2024 but didn’t specify a date.

While the JUI-F has raised objections over the timing of the elections, the PPP and PTI have repeatedly bemoaned the lack of a level playing field. Meanwhile, the PML-N is preparing for the return of party supremo Nawaz Sharif later this month.

On the other hand, the interim government has dispelled the impression of caretakers being a ‘B’ team of the PML-N, adding that it did not have any favourites.

In a meeting with Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Durrani at the Aiwan-e-Sadr today, the president said the upcoming general elections should be free, fair, transparent and inclusive.

According to a statement issued by the President’s House, Alvi stressed that all political parties and their leadership should be given equal opportunities to participate in the electoral process to “strengthen democracy in the country”.

“Democracy will be meaningless if people are not able to elect a leader of their choice,” he said.

The president emphasised there was a dire need for political and institutional unity in the country to battle challenges, such as rising inflation.

“Bitterness should end, and a way should be carved for cooperation and forgiveness,” he stated.

President Alvi further said that ownership and backing were needed from the public to take difficult decisions. “The upcoming general elections provide a good opportunity to create the vibrancy needed to rebuild our country,” he said, adding that political participation was the spirit of democracy.

Alvi’s remarks come as the PTI — the party to which he belongs — and its incarcerated chief Imran Khan face mounting legal challenges as well as a state crackdown, which was launched following May 9 riots and stand to threaten their participation in polls.

Election 2023
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smuggled goods
Updated 10 Oct, 2023

Smuggled goods

Drive must be expanded to take action against those who stock and sell illegally imported goods in their shops without fear of the law.
Simmering tensions
10 Oct, 2023

Simmering tensions

THE political bonhomie that held the PDM-led government together is disappearing rapidly. Coalition partners who ...
Silent epidemic
10 Oct, 2023

Silent epidemic

AS nations around the globe unite to mark World Mental Health Day today, Pakistan confronts a series of challenges...
Turned away
Updated 09 Oct, 2023

Turned away

Sending hundreds of thousands of Afghans back to an uncertain future defined by terror and turmoil seems unnecessarily cold.
Arrested growth
Updated 09 Oct, 2023

Arrested growth

A STUDY recently published in the Lancet has painted a distressing picture for our future generations. It finds that...
Pulpit concerns
09 Oct, 2023

Pulpit concerns

THE pulpit should echo the message of unity. But these megaphones have delivered some triumphalist views of ...