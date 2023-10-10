Caretakers have no favourites, says PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday dispelled the impression of caretakers being a ‘B’ team of the PML-N and said it was unfair to link his cabinet members Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema — considered close to the Sharif family — with the PML-N as both were seasoned bureaucrats who served the state instead of any political party.

This statement came a day after the induction of former PTI leader Tahir Javed Khan — a Pakistani-American businessman — into the caretaker cabinet as the PM’s special aide on investments.

In a media interaction, the caretaker PM said associating civil servants with any political party was “unfair”. Mr Fawad’s primary identity was a seasoned bureaucrat and he had never been a member of the PML-N whereas “he found Ahad Cheema to be a useful cabinet member, and he was in the government based on his performance, not identity”, APP quoted him as saying.

In a comment on allegations levelled at the caretaker government for its alleged proximity to the PML-N, he said usually the political parties attracted their voters through such impressions. However, the caretaker PM did not mention the name of his Principal Secretary Dr Tauqir Shah, who had worked for many years with former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Claims no legal restriction on govt to make policy decisions

While pursuing the guiding principles of transparency, the caretaker government would ensure that no political party is favoured or scared in the run-up to the electoral process, he added.

PM Kakar also said there was no legal restriction on the government to make policy decisions and that they had not taken any steps against the law or the Constitution.

PTI’s concerns

Asked about the apprehension expressed by the PTI of being barred from campaigning, the caretaker PM said there was no law, executive order, or administrative order keeping the PTI away from the electoral process.

Commenting on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s suggestion of delaying polls citing snowfall season in parts of the country, he said the government would not hold elections based on the input from the Met Office rather it was up to the ECP to decide the date.

Separately, PM Kakar directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide inexpensive facilities to the pilgrims without compromising on Haj arrangements.

Chairing a meeting, the PM observed all steps should be taken to facilitate the pilgrims.

Also, caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali called on PM Kakar on Monday.

During the meeting, the caretaker premier was briefed on measures to promote foreign investment in the mineral sector in Balochistan and other parts of the country under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Similarly, Privatisation Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad called on Mr Kakar to apprise him about the plans for the privatisation of state-owned enterprises.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2023