DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 26, 2023

Public protests against power tariff hike in Gujranwala, Toba Tek Singh

Dawn Report Published August 26, 2023 Updated August 26, 2023 10:36am

GUJRANWALA: People held a protest at City Chowk in Kamoke on Friday against high prices of electricity, burnt bills and raised slogans against the government for raising the rate of utility.

On receiving electricity bills this month, the tempers of the citizens went high and they took to the streets, carrying placards. They rejected the expensive electricity while marching towards the city square where they set the electricity bills on fire. Traffic remained suspended for some time due to the protest.

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Jhang District Bar Association members organised a rally in protest against the recent raise in electricity price.

They marched to the DC office and entered the compound by unlocking the gate. They shouted slogans against the government and demanded withdrawal of the hikes in the power tariffs. They declared that they would not pay the bills.

In Jhang, the citizens held a rally on the Gojra Road, blocking traffic for 30 minutes against the high rates of power. They burnt their bills and declared their intent to abstain from paying the bills for August.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Scant regard
Updated 26 Aug, 2023

Scant regard

The ECP cannot continue to dodge the Constitution and expect to get away with it. It must submit to the law.
Bigger BRICS
26 Aug, 2023

Bigger BRICS

MULTIPOLARITY is clearly the new buzzword in geopolitics and geo-economics as states within the Global South seek an...
Battered childhood
26 Aug, 2023

Battered childhood

THE scourge of child abuse in Pakistan displays no signs of retreat. An inability to understand the idea of safety...
Shell-shocked
Updated 25 Aug, 2023

Shell-shocked

There is resentment over the difference between the average cost of one unit and how much consumers pay after added charges and taxes.
India’s space quest
Updated 25 Aug, 2023

India’s space quest

Pakistan’s space agency has been helmed by retired military men, not experts in the field.
Demolished lives
25 Aug, 2023

Demolished lives

KARACHI has witnessed mass economic discrimination far too often, making the PPP’s ‘roti, kapra, makaan’ ...