Public protests against power tariff hike in Gujranwala, Toba Tek Singh

GUJRANWALA: People held a protest at City Chowk in Kamoke on Friday against high prices of electricity, burnt bills and raised slogans against the government for raising the rate of utility.

On receiving electricity bills this month, the tempers of the citizens went high and they took to the streets, carrying placards. They rejected the expensive electricity while marching towards the city square where they set the electricity bills on fire. Traffic remained suspended for some time due to the protest.

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Jhang District Bar Association members organised a rally in protest against the recent raise in electricity price.

They marched to the DC office and entered the compound by unlocking the gate. They shouted slogans against the government and demanded withdrawal of the hikes in the power tariffs. They declared that they would not pay the bills.

In Jhang, the citizens held a rally on the Gojra Road, blocking traffic for 30 minutes against the high rates of power. They burnt their bills and declared their intent to abstain from paying the bills for August.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2023