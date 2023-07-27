DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2023

Power tariff hike to stop economic wheel, warn business leaders

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 08:57am

KARACHI: While already paying close to Rs60 per unit inclusive of taxes, trade and industry leaders on Wednesday warned that the fresh hike of Rs7.5 per kWh will bring industrial and export activities to a standstill.

Terming the tariff hike as anti-business, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh the country’s products have already become uncompetitive on world markets due to the soaring cost of doing business and there is no way to absorb the added burden.

Instead of burdening regular paying power consumers, the government needs to curb electricity theft and control line losses which would plug leakages from the system and generate revenues for the government.

“Being president of the apex body, I am under tremendous pressure from all 250 trade bodies, associations, chambers and sectors to negotiate with the government on their behalf and persuade the withdrawal of the latest hike, Mr Irfan said.

Say govt must check theft and promote renewables than burdening masses

He said the IMF itself had recently admitted that Pakistan did not receive adequate aid in the aftermath of the most devastating floods of its history then why the government was still not able to present its case?

He deplored that the business community is being incessantly mistreated through the most untimely, regressive and anti-business measures.

The FPCCI chief urged the prime minister and finance minister to immediately take stock of the highly disappointing situation and start the much-needed consultative process with the business community.

Rejecting the tariff hike, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz-ur-Rehman called for affordable electricity solutions amidst the economic crisis and provide cheaper loans for the acquisition of solar systems to lessen the burden on people and the industrial sector besides combating electricity price surge.

The rise in electricity prices would lead to severe repercussions for industrialists, service sectors, and small to medium enterprises as their incomes have not kept pace with the escalating electricity tariff besides creating problems to operate smoothly due to rising production costs and expenses.

He also urged the government to prioritise renewable energy projects to reduce dependency on conventional electricity sources.

The KATI chief said if the government continues to burden the public and industries with soaring electricity prices and neglect the implementation of renewable energy initiatives, it could lead to economic, political and administrative crises.

United Business Group President Zubair Tufail said the power tariff rise would impact the purchasing power of consumers, leading to a decline in export and investments and potentially resulting in the closure of industries, especially small and medium-sized units.

As the masses are already grappling with numerous challenges like rising utility costs, the increase in power rate could lead to an increase in corruption and theft besides pushing many people below the poverty line, he warned.

The business community, he added, is already facing multiple challenges, including fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate, gas and power load shedding, water scarcity, and a prevailing law and order situation.

Rather than burdening the already struggling masses, the government should focus on ceasing the provision of free electricity, gas and petrol to privileged classes, he added.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorist threat
27 Jul, 2023

Terrorist threat

OVER the past few weeks, KP has suffered from frequent terrorist attacks. The latest incident occurred in the Jamrud...
Sexism central
Updated 27 Jul, 2023

Sexism central

Unfortunately, in a polarised atmosphere, even misogyny is politicised.
Bye bye birdie
27 Jul, 2023

Bye bye birdie

ELON Musk is at it again. Equal parts charismatic and controversial, the serial techpreneur, who last year bought...
Wrong move
Updated 26 Jul, 2023

Wrong move

Parliament and public representatives cannot be handed quasi-judicial powers to enforce their writ.
Bahawalpur scandal
26 Jul, 2023

Bahawalpur scandal

SHOCKING allegations have emerged after a number of administrative staffers working for Bahawalpur’s Islamia...
Vulnerable child workers
26 Jul, 2023

Vulnerable child workers

THE brutal torture of a teenaged girl allegedly by her employers in Islamabad serves to once again remind us of the...