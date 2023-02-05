DAWN.COM Logo

Army chief lands in UK on five-day visit

A Correspondent Published February 5, 2023 Updated February 5, 2023 05:34am

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Muneer arrived here on Saturday on a five-day visit.

The COAS will attend meetings on defence-related issues, being held between February 5 and 9.

Gen Muneer is in London to attend a conference at Wilton Park, an executive agency created by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office to foster open dialogue between governments.

The trip will also include meetings with UK defence officials and the army chief.

Wilton Park conference is part of engagements

In the past, Wilton Park has hosted several important conferences with senior military officials in attendance. Previous themes have been about development and security in South Asia, terrorist violence and government structures in erstwhile Fata as well as discussions on how to implement policies in Pakistan.

The conference is a closed event, with only a select group of UK and Pakistani officials, as well as some academics invited.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2023

