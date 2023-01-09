DAWN.COM Logo

COAS Asim Munir, Saudi crown prince review ways to enhance bilateral ties

Dawn.com Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 12:15pm
<p>Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir in Al-Ula on Monday. — Picture courtesy: Saudi Gazette/Twitter</p>

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in Al-Ula, Madina and discussed ways to improve bilateral ties between the two countries.

COAS Munir is on a week-long official visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE — the first since his appointment — culminating on Jan 10.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Prince Salman welcomed the army chief at the winter camp in Al-Ula earlier today.

“During the reception, they reviewed bilateral relations and the ways of enhancing them, in addition to a number of issues of common concern,” the SPA report said.

The reception was attended by Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and National Security Adviser Dr Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, it added.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram and other officials were also present.

Gen Munir had last week met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and discussed the ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The leaders had discussed military and defence cooperation, and ways to support and enhance them, along with important regional and international issues of common interest.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement that the COAS will be meeting the senior leadership of Saudi Arabia and UAE countries to “discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military cooperation, and bilateral relations focusing on security-related subjects”.

Zak
Jan 09, 2023 11:42am
Is this fellow COAS of Pak or KSA? Why do Pak army generals run to KSA to show their loyalty?
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Jan 09, 2023 11:42am
Review all the time, something funny going on
Reply Recommend 0
Fm
Jan 09, 2023 11:44am
No announcement of aid.
Reply Recommend 0
Bostonian
Jan 09, 2023 11:47am
How many times have they reviewed bilateral relations so far? We have never observed any positive outcome.
Reply Recommend 0
jill
Jan 09, 2023 11:47am
Nice ... please get back some money ... already paid for the aviation fuel for your visit..
Reply Recommend 0
Someone
Jan 09, 2023 12:01pm
He is there in Saudi Arabia to beg for money.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jan 09, 2023 12:03pm
Turkey, Egypt and few other big Islamic countries are there but Saudi's always trust Pakistani army. Pride!!!
Reply Recommend 0
EmptyCoffers
Jan 09, 2023 12:09pm
No Money No Value....
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Ali
Jan 09, 2023 12:09pm
Not only does largest share of our remittances comes from KSA but KSA also hosts largest population of overseas Pakistanis and has been one of the only countries that ever genuinely cares about Pakistan and helps us in all hard times. Not saying they have their own interests too, but they have stood with us from creation of Pakistan to any sanctions and hard times, even currently supposing our sinking treasury with more than 6B USD deposits. Good decision to start with KSA
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Jan 09, 2023 12:14pm
Our debt is about to get rolled over.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 09, 2023 12:17pm
Hope the saudi prince advises the COAS for early elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jan 09, 2023 12:22pm
This is not a duty of Army Chief to ask for Money.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan De Bannu
Jan 09, 2023 12:25pm
Crown Prince only invites close buddies to Al Ula resorts. A good sign!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Jan 09, 2023 12:27pm
This is NOT their job.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Jan 09, 2023 12:29pm
Can Asim drive expensive cars?
Reply Recommend 0
Sal
Jan 09, 2023 01:20pm
Why our Army Chief made such visits.
Reply Recommend 0
Sal
Jan 09, 2023 01:21pm
@Azhar Ali, so PM should visit there to discuss such matters not Army Chief.
Reply Recommend 0
Sal
Jan 09, 2023 01:22pm
@Zak, well said
Reply Recommend 0
Sidhu
Jan 09, 2023 01:24pm
Only memento. No costly gifts.
Reply Recommend 0
Adam
Jan 09, 2023 01:31pm
Army needs that money to spend on their self, they don't care about peoples of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Jan 09, 2023 01:33pm
Unofficial king of the country meeting official king of another country.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 09, 2023 01:39pm
@Surya, Can Asim drive expensive cars? No but Modi can serve a good cup of tea.
Reply Recommend 0

