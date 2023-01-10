COAS Munir discusses defence ties, bilateral cooperation with UAE president

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati Palace and reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries, UAE’s state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

COAS Munir is holding key meetings during his week-long official visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE — the first since his appointment — that culminates today.

According to UAE’s state news agency WAM, the UAE president congratulated Gen Munir on assuming the charge as Pakistan’s army chief and expressed his wishes for the new role.

“During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, as well as ways to strengthen them to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries,” the news agency reported.

The meeting was attended by UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other core members of the UAE government.

The army chief had on Monday held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in Al-Ula, Madina and discussed ways to improve bilateral ties between the two countries.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and the ways of enhancing them, in addition to a number of issues of common concern, Saudi news agency SPA reported.

Gen Munir had also met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman last week and discussed with him the matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders had talked about military and defence cooperation, and ways to support and enhance them, along with important regional and international issues of common interest.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement that the COAS will be meeting the senior leadership of Saudi Arabia and UAE countries to “discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military cooperation, and bilateral relations focusing on security-related subjects”.