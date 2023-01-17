DAWN.COM Logo

PM asks UAE to facilitate talks on India-held Kashmir

APP Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 11:00am
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel on Monday. — screengrab</p>

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold serious and sincere talks to resolve burning issues, including Kashmir, and said the United Arab Emirates leadership could play an important role in bringing India and Pakistan to table.

The prime minister, in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, said, “My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that let us sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir.

“In Kashmir, flagrant human rights violations are taking place day in and day out.”

The PM said India had usurped any semblance of autonomy, given to the Kashmiris according to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, as the autonomy was revoked in August 2019.

Minorities in India were being persecuted, he said, adding that India must stop this to give a message to the world that the country was ready for meaningful talks.

Mr Shehbaz reminded the world that India and Pakistan were neighbours and they had to live with each other. “It is up to us to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other, and waste time and resources. We have three wars with India and it only brought more misery, poverty and unemployment to the people. We have learnt our lesson and we want to live in peace provided we are able to resolve our genuine problems. We want to alleviate poverty, achieve prosperity, and provide education and health facilities and employment to our people and not waste our resources on bombs and ammunition, that is the message I want to give to PM Modi,” he added.

He said, “We are nuclear powers, armed to the teeth and if God forbid a war breaks out who will live to tell what happened.”

He said Saudi Arabia was a friendly and brotherly country, and they had unique brotherly relations for centuries.

Before Pakistan came into being and carved out of India, millions of Muslims had brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and they were visiting Makkah and Medina, he recalled.

The PM said the UAE was a second home for millions of Pakistanis and as prime minister, he had undertaken a successful visit to the country. He said Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was an affectionate brother and great supporter of Pakis­tan and wanted the people of Pakistan to progress and become prosperous. Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan was also a great friend of Pakistan and Pakistan was in his soul.

“Leadership of Pakistan and Gulf countries have resolved to cooperate with each other in the realm of trade and culture and project Islam as a religion of peace and shun all forms of terrorism. We are working together as strategic partners,” he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s woes and difficulties would not have de­­creased without the tangible and substantial support of the brotherly Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia, who were reliable and trustworthy partners. He said the Pakistani nation was resilient and brave, and it would stand on its own feet by promoting trade and investment.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2023

Simba
Jan 17, 2023 08:37am
What a joke wanting talks with India /PM Modi but making the request vide Al Arabbiya in UAE! The UAE snubbed Pakistan by having no reference to Kashmir in the joint statement and Shehbaz makes this plea for talks vide a news portal - when you beg all the time you lose perspective and credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Jill
Jan 17, 2023 10:18am
Ask directly Restart Trade ..build economic relations ..then let the talks begin.
Reply Recommend 0
@ Dr.Amber
Jan 17, 2023 10:22am
Knee deep in loan/ price rise/ inflation/ TTP etc but still Kashmir.Worry about Pakistani's people who aren't getting ATTA
Reply Recommend 0
Gautam
Jan 17, 2023 10:23am
India not interested. Keep crying.
Reply Recommend 0
BJWMelbourne
Jan 17, 2023 10:23am
Pakistan has no future when it is surrounded by enemies and a moneylender to the north with a corrupt elite. Asking Arabs to mediate is another feather in the cap Shahbaz needed.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Padnawi
Jan 17, 2023 10:25am
Why talk with modi he is a butcher.
Reply Recommend 0
Democracy
Jan 17, 2023 10:25am
As a Pakistan's PM, his two solely tasks are. 1. Ask for money (he did that). 2. Raise Kashmir issue regardless of time & place. So he just performed his second job. I don't why Indians are mad about it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sudesh
Jan 17, 2023 10:25am
ask your iron friend also
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Jan 17, 2023 10:26am
Can somebody pass PM Shehbaz Sharif Modi’s contact number or twitter ID?
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Jan 17, 2023 10:27am
His cries will be ignored by modi
Reply Recommend 0
Dvs
Jan 17, 2023 10:27am
we are not interested
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 17, 2023 10:29am
You have already passed your judgements saying there are atrocities in Kashmir and minorities are being persecuted in India. You want India to talk to you when you come with that mindset without bothering about ground realities? Stay where you are and let us mind our business. No pointing in wasting time talking to a dummy PM and give him political mileage at home.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Jan 17, 2023 10:29am
Leave Kashmir and look inwards Mr. PM. Pakistan is melting and verge of collapsing. Severe food shortage, sky high inflation, millions of Job loss, thousands of business shutting down. Delibrate the issues within your own country . People who lives in glass houses should not throw stones. First of all no country will try to mediate on Kashmir issue and secondly India will never go for 3rd party interventions in Kashmir and this is long stated policy of India
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Jan 17, 2023 10:29am
This is just a publicity stunt to become relevant and win more pakistani votes! This thug family lives in UK and here just for the loot!
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer
Jan 17, 2023 10:31am
finally, some commonsense prevailing here...we are closing our borders with India but have an open border with Afghans who breed terrorism...
Reply Recommend 0
Ghulam Ali Fan
Jan 17, 2023 10:32am
Mr PM completed the quota for few weeks by collecting some $$ and now got some time for Kashmir. Why are you making fun of yourself?
Reply Recommend 0
Thullukar Muttal
Jan 17, 2023 10:32am
UAE is the biggest benefactor of India Pak rift. Pakistan is buying Indian goods through UAE at huge mark ups. Pakistan is the biggest loser in the equation.
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Jan 17, 2023 10:33am
The only serious and sincere talks at this point should be on how to leave the office of PM of Pakistan in a dignified manner.
Reply Recommend 0
Aditya
Jan 17, 2023 10:33am
But the joint statement with UAE prince has no reference to kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Kabir
Jan 17, 2023 10:35am
First manage to look after our economy.This should be your first priority not Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 17, 2023 10:37am
Still on fool’s errand with respect to Kashmir while default is approaching !!
Reply Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Jan 17, 2023 10:43am
Common Pakistanis don't worry about Kashmir but establishment does care about it. No Kashmir. No budget. Simple
Reply Recommend 0
Bryan Joseph
Jan 17, 2023 10:45am
Obsession with Kashmir is the root cause of all your problems
Reply Recommend 0
Mir Wazir Khan
Jan 17, 2023 10:45am
Would it not be good if the leadership concentrate on more important issues of internal nature like improving economy, governance and security? Is there any chance for UAE playing any effective role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute which is older than the history and existence of UAE?
Reply Recommend 0
SS
Jan 17, 2023 10:45am
UAE advised Pakistan to eat grass.
Reply Recommend 0
Bullu
Jan 17, 2023 10:46am
He should first teach his FM how to refer to a sovereign country's PM.
Reply Recommend 0
sam-raja
Jan 17, 2023 10:48am
When you cannot feed your people, why do you want Kashmir? This is creating a distraction from the real problems Pakistan has. Janab focuses on fundamental issues.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 17, 2023 10:48am
IK said genocide. You said atrocities. IK is winning.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 17, 2023 10:49am
Heard this before. All of this!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Jan 17, 2023 10:49am
PM Sharif thinks that PM Modi is sitting free and has the time to read the newspapers and that too in Arabic. What a joke. Joke of the millennium. And what is PM Sharif talking about? Kashmir. Pete's sake first feed the citizens of Pakistani who are asking for food and falling into sewers fighting.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir Khan
Jan 17, 2023 10:50am
Shehbaz could not open his mouth on his UAE visit as rulers there did not allow him to. This is old rhetoric and holds no value. India it seems is just not interested in any talk with Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir Khan
Jan 17, 2023 10:52am
What trade & investment in Pakistan, is he joking?
Reply Recommend 0
Jango
Jan 17, 2023 10:52am
Get ready to be slapped and snubbed.
Reply Recommend 0
Winwin
Jan 17, 2023 10:53am
Whats India's interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jan 17, 2023 10:55am
No, thank you.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 17, 2023 10:56am
May be invite Modi to attend a wedding.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir Khan
Jan 17, 2023 10:56am
Shehbaz is here in Pakistan just to loot as much as he can from this bankrupt country. When loan/aid is transferred to Pakistan he will usurp 80 % and will fled Pakistan to settle with his equally corrupt brother in London.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 17, 2023 10:57am
Thanks. Not interested.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 17, 2023 10:57am
Kashmir bilateral issue.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Jan 17, 2023 10:58am
@Democracy, amused much amused by the PM Of Pakistan's laments about wanting talks!
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Jan 17, 2023 10:59am
India is not looking/willing to sit on table, , sad
Reply Recommend 0
j
Jan 17, 2023 10:59am
India-held or Indian-occupied-Kashmir?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Anzar
Jan 17, 2023 11:00am
Nothing more than diversion tactics from REAL burning issues !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Bijooz
Jan 17, 2023 11:06am
Pak PM still believe that Modi will be interested in 'Kashmir talks'? Something is not right in Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jan 17, 2023 11:06am
Trying to legalise a sell off.
Reply Recommend 0
Suba
Jan 17, 2023 11:10am
The people of Pakistan has no food what you will do with Kashmir? If a plebiscite now the whole Pakistan will vote in favor of India
Reply Recommend 0
Surikay
Jan 17, 2023 11:11am
India has never invoked the 'Nuclear threat ' anytime but Pakistan keeps repeating that they are a nuclear power . The world knows how fragile is the Pakistani economy and the political situation. Their PM and other ministers and the army chief keeps flying to Saudi , UAE, Qatar and China with a begging bowl. While India is today the Chairperson of the G20 - the world's 20 most powerful countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Prakash
Jan 17, 2023 11:14am
As usual Nuclear blackmail. First forget about Kashmir, then everything will fall in line
Reply Recommend 0
Nvv
Jan 17, 2023 11:14am
Insanity is doing the same act again and again and expecting different result. It's wakeup time.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Jan 17, 2023 11:16am
@Zak, and we as Pakistani awam are losing. Think.
Reply Recommend 0

