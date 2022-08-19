Pakistan wants peaceful ties with India: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan desired peaceful relations with India and resolution of the Kashmir issue and urged the international community to play its role in this regard.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Mr Sharif expressed these views during a meeting with newly-appointed Australian High Comm­issioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins.

The PMO quoted the prime minister as saying: “Pakistan desires peaceful ties with India, based on the principles of equity, justice and mutual respect. In this context, a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, was indispensable.”

“The international community has to play a facilitative role in this regard, as it was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia,” the prime minister said.

Mr Sharif also highlighted the cooperation that Pakistan continued to extend to the international community in the wake of the situation in Afghanistan, particularly since August last year.

The Australian high commissioner reciprocated the desire for further strengthening of bilateral relations and conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s facilitative role in safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan. He thanked the prime minister for receiving him and expressed his resolve to further increase and diversify the existing relations between Australia and Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2022