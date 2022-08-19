DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 19, 2022

Pakistan wants peaceful ties with India: PM Shehbaz

Syed Irfan Raza Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 07:48am
Newly-appointed Australian High Comm­issioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday. — PID website
Newly-appointed Australian High Comm­issioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday. — PID website

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan desired peaceful relations with India and resolution of the Kashmir issue and urged the international community to play its role in this regard.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Mr Sharif expressed these views during a meeting with newly-appointed Australian High Comm­issioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins.

The PMO quoted the prime minister as saying: “Pakistan desires peaceful ties with India, based on the principles of equity, justice and mutual respect. In this context, a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, was indispensable.”

“The international community has to play a facilitative role in this regard, as it was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia,” the prime minister said.

Mr Sharif also highlighted the cooperation that Pakistan continued to extend to the international community in the wake of the situation in Afghanistan, particularly since August last year.

The Australian high commissioner reciprocated the desire for further strengthening of bilateral relations and conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s facilitative role in safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan. He thanked the prime minister for receiving him and expressed his resolve to further increase and diversify the existing relations between Australia and Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2022

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Vasu
Aug 19, 2022 07:58am
Why is even talking about India when India is not even interested in having any kind of relations with Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Sharia
Aug 19, 2022 08:03am
You mean you want money. Common guys let's be honest
Reply Recommend 0
FasterCrack
Aug 19, 2022 08:11am
Same broken record and message. There is no strategy by imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Aug 19, 2022 08:11am
Why doesn't he talk directly with Indian leaders instead of beating around the bush.
Reply Recommend 0
True Indian
Aug 19, 2022 08:13am
Sorry its not possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria
Aug 19, 2022 08:14am
Why does SS talk about ties witb India to an Australian ambassador?
Reply Recommend 0
Dhulhan
Aug 19, 2022 08:16am
He will become homeless for such statements and end up in UK or UAE
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistanarmy
Aug 19, 2022 08:35am
Best pm ever!!!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoot Mir
Aug 19, 2022 08:36am
what are these Australians doing here? Australia is an ANTI CHINA QUAD country, Pakistan cannot possibly talk to these people and expect to be China's friend?
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Aug 19, 2022 08:49am
I think there are other priorities . Like the economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
Aug 19, 2022 09:02am
But India don't want
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 19, 2022 09:09am
Anything for dollars
Reply Recommend 0
Five Eyes
Aug 19, 2022 09:46am
Does anyone even care?
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 19, 2022 09:48am
West dictation .. Yes Sir...
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pawn sacrifice
Updated 19 Aug, 2022

Pawn sacrifice

Concerns over torture allegedly perpetrated against Gill are valid and must be looked into forthwith.
Frozen conflict
19 Aug, 2022

Frozen conflict

THE recent discovery of the body of an Indian soldier lost in an ice storm on the Siachen glacier 38 years ago yet...
Deadly rains
19 Aug, 2022

Deadly rains

THERE seems to be no end to our monsoon misery. Deadly rains continue to lash several parts of the country,...
The fall guy
Updated 18 Aug, 2022

The fall guy

Maryam’s public distancing from Miftah over recent fuel price hike is quite uncalled for.
Never-ending scourge
18 Aug, 2022

Never-ending scourge

POLIO eradication efforts in the country appear to have suddenly taken a giant leap backwards. A day after...
Frozen Afghan funds
18 Aug, 2022

Frozen Afghan funds

WITH Afghanistan facing a humanitarian catastrophe and economic collapse, the American decision to not release ...