Shehbaz says ‘absolutely willing’ to talk to India but onus on New Delhi to take steps for ‘meaningful engagement’

Dawn.com Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 11:32am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Kazakhstan on Thursday. — Photo courtesy @pmln_org

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday he was “absolutely willing and ready” to engage with India for the sake of regional peace and prosperity, but the onus was on New Delhi to take the necessary measures “ for meaningful and result-oriented engagement“.

“I am absolutely ready and willing to have a serious dialogue and discussion with our counterparts, Indians, provided that they show sincerity of purpose and they show that they are ready to discuss issues that have really kept us at a distance over decades,” he said while addressing the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Kazakhstan.

The premier regretted issues that have kept the two countries apart had hampered the promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

“This has to come to a stop,” he stressed, adding, “but the onus remains on India to take the necessary steps for meaningful and result oriented-engagement.

“Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India. However, until India brings its atrocities in occupied Kashmir to a grinding halt, just and lasting peace will remain elusive”.

More to follow

Javed
Oct 13, 2022 11:31am
Work done for today
Reply Recommend 0
HigherUp
Oct 13, 2022 11:45am
We’d rather wait for Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Agrippa-the Skeptic
Oct 13, 2022 11:49am
Seriously? And you think India is so desperate to talk to P’stan?
Reply Recommend 0
Punisher
Oct 13, 2022 12:01pm
India seems to be doing just fine and prospering without talking to Pakistan. The onus is on Pakistan since it’s struggling economically, politically & diplomatically.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 13, 2022 12:01pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivaldi
Oct 13, 2022 12:04pm
History has shown that whenever India speaks with a Shariff, there is always tension at the borders.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Oct 13, 2022 12:05pm
Done talking. Now taking actions.
Reply Recommend 0
E-mad
Oct 13, 2022 12:06pm
Willing to talk to import power plants for his niece
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 13, 2022 12:07pm
What credibility this dude has! Zero! Zilch!
Reply Recommend 0
Sks
Oct 13, 2022 12:14pm
India owes no one anything.
Reply Recommend 0

